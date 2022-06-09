Skip to main content
Celtics Dominate Warriors in the Paint to take Game 3 of the NBA Finals 116-100
Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals Game 4 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay with +475 odds at SI Sportsbook for Game 4 of Warriors-Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finally both played well in the same game for the first time in the Finals. You can bank on that duo delivering again as part of SI Betting’s same-game parlay for Game 4.

The Celtics and Warriors meet again Friday night at TD Garden. Boston holds a 2-1 advantage in the series and is a 3.5-point favorite in Game 4 and is now a heavy favorite to win the title.

If the C’s are to take a 3-1 lead, it will be because of the play of Tatum and Brown, plus a little help from Robert Williams, who played exceptionally well in Wednesday’s win. Combine that with a bet on a down shooting night from Klay Thompson, and you’ve got a four-leg parlay with enticing odds.

Regular-season record: 117-113-2
Play-in/playoffs record: 79-79

Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics (Boston leads series, 2-1)

Time: 9 p.m. ET | ABC
Spread: Warriors +3.5 (+100) | Celtics -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Warriors (+140) | Celtics (-167)
Total: Under 214.5 (-110) | Over 214.5 (-110)

Leg 1: Jaylen Brown 30+ Points Plus Rebounds

Brown nearly went over this combined point and rebound total with just his Game 3 point total. He led the team with 27 points on efficient 9-of-16 shooting, plus 4 of 8 from three and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line. I’ve written before about how Brown’s rebounding props are solid bets to target—after he grabbed nine boards against the Warriors in Game 3 and his three-point shot looks pure, this feels like an easy over. His playoff average for combined points and rebounds combined is 29.8, so he’s just a hair under this number. Brown is at 31.2 combined points and boards in the Finals and he’s gone over this figure in two of three games against Golden State.

Leg 2: Jayson Tatum 30+ Points Plus Assists

The case for Tatum hitting this prop is similar to Brown’s—he can easily eclipse 30 on points alone, his strong assists numbers in the Finals are just added insurance. After Tatum scored just 12 points in Game 1 (to go with 13 assists), he went over this combined total in two consecutive games. He had 28 points and three assists in Game 2 and followed that up with 26 points and nine assists in Game 3. Tatum’s postseason averages for combined points and assists put him over 30 with room to spare. The Finals MVP favorite averages 26.3 ppg in the postseason along with 6.3 assists, both of which lead the Celtics. His scoring numbers in the Finals are down, but his combined points and assists average is still just above 30.

Leg 3: Robert Williams 14+ Points Plus Rebounds

Williams looked like the dominant defensive force he was in the regular season in the last game. He grabbed 10 rebounds for the second time in the playoffs and had eight points to go with his four blocks and three steals. Williams battled injuries throughout the tail end of the regular season and during the playoffs, but he was on the court for a series-high 26 minutes in Game 3 and made sure Golden State felt his presence on the offensive glass. Putback opportunities are a good avenue to another solid offensive showing for Williams. As long as he’s not limited physically or by his minutes, he’ll go over this combined total for the second time this series.

Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) attempts a basket in front of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the third quarter during game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.

Leg 4: Klay Thompson Under 22.5 Points

Thompson had by far his best game of the Finals on Wednesday night. He drained five threes on his way to 25 points and connected on all six of his free throws. That showing was a bit of an outlier given Thompson’s play throughout the postseason. It was just his seventh game (out of 19) with 20-plus points. Boston’s defense adjusted late in the game against Thompson and Steph Curry by going over on screens and neither of the Splash Bros hit a three in the fourth quarter. Thompson always has the ability to catch fire like virtually no other player, but he’s gone under this total more often than not in the playoffs. Bet on Boston to keep him contained in Game 4.

BET: Four-Leg, Same-Game Parlay (+475)

  • Jaylen Brown 30+ Points Plus Rebounds
  • Jayson Tatum 30+ Points Plus Assists
  • Robert Williams 14+ Points Plus Rebounds
  • Klay Thompson Under 22.5 Points
