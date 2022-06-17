Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Manny Machado On Track to Have 1,500 Hits and 250 Home Runs Before Age 30
Manny Machado On Track to Have 1,500 Hits and 250 Home Runs Before Age 30

Rangers-Tigers, White Sox-Astros, Padres-Rockies MLB Bets

Bets and analysis for Friday’s Rangers-Tigers, White Sox-Astros and Padres-Rockies games.

Let’s get in on some Friday MLB action!

We are off to a 24-17 start to the season (58.5%) on SI Sportsbook and 21 of those wins paid plus-money.

If you’re just starting to follow, in my MLB bets series I try to only pick plus-money bets or bets that have very little juice.

Our bankroll strategy is for our wins to pay more than we invested. Sometimes that means the “risk” is higher but, so far, our bankroll is growing nicely.

You can also track along with all my bets across all sports on SharpRank.

Texas Rangers’ Ezequiel Duran reacts to hitting a three-run triple against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Bet on MLB at SI Sportsbook

Texas Rangers (30-33) at Detroit Tigers (24-39)

  • Moneyline: Rangers (+100) | Tigers (-118)
  • Run line: Rangers -1.5 (+165) | Tigers +1.5 (-200)
  • Total: 7.5 - Over (-125) | Under (+105)

This bet is based almost entirely on how good Tarik Skubal is and if you haven’t noticed, he’s been phenomenal for Detroit.

Skubal has posted a 2.71 ERA while walking only 4.4% of batters faced and yielding 0.52 home runs per nine innings—the ninth-best mark among qualified pitchers.

Meanwhile, Skubal (5-3, 2.71 ERA) is facing a Texas team scoring an average of 3.93 runs per game for June. They have a 23% K rate and have scored 41.5% of their runs via home run—something Skubal doesn’t surrender very often.

The Rangers, meanwhile, will send Jon Gray (1-3, 4.85) to the bump. Gray has been mediocre this season and has allowed a lot of hard hits. Fortunately for the Rangers, that’s something the Tigers don’t do very well. Detroit has scored the league-lowest 2.68 runs per game this season, with only 2.21 runs per game in June.

Players to watch

Adolis Garcia is hitting .295 with four homers in June.

Harold Castro is batting .294 with all four of his homers coming off right-handed pitchers.

Either—or both—bullpen could blow up, but eight of Skubal’s 12 starts have ended with less than 7.5 total runs scored.

BET: Under 7.5 (+105)

Houston Astros closer Brandon Bielak celebrates the win with teammate catcher Martin Maldonado after the final out of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Astros won 9-2.
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Chicago White Sox (30-31) vs. Houston Astros (39-24)

  • Moneyline: White Sox (+140) | Astros (-167)
  • Run line: White Sox +1.5 (-150) | Astros -1.5 (+125)
  • Total: 7.5 - Over (-125) | Under (+105)

Full disclosure: I am an Astros fan and generally when I bet on my own team, it doesn’t work out.

That being said, I am doing it anyway.

Framber Valdez (6-3, 2.64) gets the ball at home for Houston. Valdez has been excellent this year, surrendering only 0.36 home runs per nine innings.

On the other side, Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.88) gets the start for the White Sox. Giolito has allowed a ton of hard contact this season and yielded a barrel-rate in the bottom 4% of the league. His expected ERA is 4.65, according to Statcast. His road ERA is 4.30.

Now, I should point out the White Sox hit lefties well. Very well. The best in the league, in fact. Also, the White Sox have a .567 win percentage on the road and they are scoring 5.65 runs per game in June, compared to the Astros’ 4.85.

But … Yordan Alvarez.

Players to Watch

Alvarez has a 1.027 OPS for the season and he’s hitting .346 with 14 homers versus right-handed pitchers. He’s hitting .468 fin June.

Michael Brantley is slugging 1.083 in 12 career at bats versus Giolito.

Jake Burger is expected to return Friday night. He’s hitting .400 versus southpaws this season and .359 with four homers during June.

I’m still backing my boys. Mostly because of Yordan Alvarez—perhaps the best hitter on the planet (Aaron Judge fans, calm down). Valdez will go deep into the game, and the Astros should be able to get their knocks off Giolito and remain in control.

BET: Astros -1.5 (+125)

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado blows a bubble as he watches his two-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Rowan Wick during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Chicago.

San Diego Padres (41-24) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-37)

  • Moneyline: Padres (-150 )| Rockies (+125)
  • Run line: Padres -1.5 (+100) | Rockies +1.5 (-118)
  • Total: 12.5 - Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Yes, I checked the weather before I wrote this. Yes, It’s 95 degrees in Denver on Friday.

McKenzie Gore (4-2, 2.50) gets the start for the NL West-leading Padres at Coors Field. Gore has had an excellent rookie season despite walking too many batters, but he’s also striking them out at a rate of nearly eleven per nine innings.

Of course, striking batters out at Coors isn’t an easy task but the Rockies are actually averaging only 4.44 runs per game at home for June.

On the other side, Kyle Freeland (2-5, 4.39) gets the ball. Yes, the Padres have been hot but Freeland held the Braves to only two earned runs just last week.

Players to watch:

Manny Machado is batting .310 with five extra base hits in 29 at bats versus Freeland.

Charlie Blackmon is heating up, batting .303 with three home runs in June.

Thirteen is a big number—even at Coors. I’m taking plus-money for the under.

BET Under 12.5 (+100)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and MLB:
Warriors Open as 2023 Title Favorites
UFC Fight Night Betting Preview
Avalanche-Lightning Betting Preview
USFL Week 10 Odds, Bets
Beterbiev-Smith Betting Preview
NBA Draft Odds
Bold NFL Betting Predictions
SI Fantasy Latest Mock Draft
NFL Week 1 Line Movement
Nick Senzel, the King of Catcher Interference

Fantasy/Betting
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers
Houston Astros
Houston Astros
Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies

YOU MAY LIKE

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (L) and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera (R) look on as Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) runs a route.
NFL

NFL Fines Rivera for Excessive Contact in Commanders Practice

The team was fined $100,000 and stripped of two offseason workouts next season.

By Associated Press
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
NFL

Jerry Jones Reacts to Cowboys, Sean Payton Speculation

The Dallas owner doesn’t think the former Saints coach should even be in mentioned in conversations right now.

By Madison Williams
joetta-clark-title-ix-lead
Play
College

Inspired by Title IX, Joetta Clark Is Now Inspiring the Next Generation

The four-time Olympian and distance runner witnessed the impact of the statute firsthand during her career. Now, she’s paying it forward and guiding the women in sports today.

By Jamie Lisanti
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12), offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) and head coach Matt LeFleur against the New York Jets during their preseason football game on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
NFL

LaFleur on Packers Star David Bakhtiari’s Return: ‘Time Will Tell’

The All-Pro left tackle is continuing to work his way back to full strength after tearing his ACL in late 2020.

By Jelani Scott
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after winning the Most Valuable Player award.
Play
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry’s Viral Hand Gesture Explained

The Finals MVP made it clear that he and the Warriors listen to what the critics have to say about them, specifically referencing a moment from ESPN’s “First Take.”

By Madison Williams
Charles Leclerc
Formula1

Ferrari Confirms Leclerc’s Engine From Baku Is ‘Beyond Repair’

A penalty looms in the near future for the rising F1 star who once held a strong lead in this season’s championship.

By Madeline Coleman
Atlanta Braves Michael Harris II
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Week 11 Pickups

Latest player options from the waiver wire to bolster your roster.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Stephen Curry and Seth Curry at an NBA event in 2019.
Play
Extra Mustard

Seth Curry Has Message for NBA Fans After Game 6

Seth Curry made things very clear after his brother took home his first NBA Finals MVP award.

By Dan Lyons