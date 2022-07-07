The MLB All-Star Game is almost and it’s the perfect time to check in on the National League futures market at SI Sportsbook.

Here are the current odds for the NL pennant.

Los Angeles Dodgers +210

New York Mets +333

Atlanta Braves +500

San Diego Padres +600

Milwaukee Brewers +750

St. Louis Cardinals +1100

San Francisco Giants +1300

Philadelphia Phillies +1400

Miami Marlins +9000

Arizona Diamondbacks +50000

Chicago Cubs +50000

Cincinnati Reds +50000

Colorado Rockies +50000

Pittsburgh Pirates +50000

Washington Nationals +50000

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers remain the favorites for the NL Pennant and their odds have not moved from where they opened the season at +210. Los Angeles has the biggest run differential in the NL, leads the league in runs scored per game (5.00) and its pitching remains elite with a 2.91 ERA, just behind the World Series favorite Yankees.

The reigning World Series champion Braves have also not moved from where they opened at +500 odds.

The two biggest movers? The Mets, who jumped from +750 odds to the second-best odds at +333, and the Brewers, who have fallen to +750 odds after opening at +500.

The Mets continue to find ways to win and have the second-best record in the NL. Max Scherzer returned this week and Jacob deGrom looks to be returning soon, setting them up for more potential success.

The Brewers’ rotation that was so stellar in 2021 is not as sharp as it was last season, posting a 3.91 ERA in 2022 compared to a 3.13 ERA last year.

The Padres have moved slightly from +650 opening odds to +600, and are still good value as they have even briefly led the NL West this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. has yet to take the field this season and he could be a spark that helps them down the stretch.

The Phillies, though they remain an offensive juggernaut, have fallen from +1000 odds to +1400 after losing reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper for an extended stretch. If you’re a Phillies fan, you could pull this lotto ticket.

Now, let’s break down the division races.

Bet on MLB at SI Sportsbook

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Mets -160

Braves +140

Phillies +1800

Marlins +15000

Nationals +100000

There’s not a lot of value in the Mets, so I am passing at -160 odds.

I’d rather take a chance on the Braves at +140 odds, who only trail the Mets by 2.5 games and still have 15 games left against the division leaders. I can see the Phillies playing their way into a wild card, but I am passing on them for the division title.

Brewers -225

Cardinals +163

Pirates +20000

Cubs +25000

Reds +40000

I’m staying away from the heavy juice on the Brewers and I am sticking with my preseason pick of the Cardinals!

The Cardinals had +220 odds entering the season and they still represent some value at +163 odds, as they only trail the Brewers by three games. The veteran presence of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado coupled with young rookie talent like Nolan Gorman and Juan Yepez has the Cardinals with the sixth-most runs scored in MLB.

They just have to keep their pitching on track, but then again, so do the Brewers. Cardinals’ pitching has allowed an average of 3.98 runs per game, while the Brewers have allowed 4.15. The Cardinals have the advantage in run differential too, so, yeah—I’m taking the Cards at plus-money odds over the SI Sportsbook favorites.

Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers -400

Padres +300

Giants +1200

Rockies +50000

Diamondbacks +50000

Padres all the way! Sure, the Dodgers probably win this but no one is laying $400 to win $100. That’s silly. I’d rather lay $100 and win $300 when the Padres pull the upset!

OK, maybe they won’t upset the Dodgers, but I’m all in +300 odds. Why not?

Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA) is pitching great, and Manny Machado is having an NL MVP-caliber season, tied for the league lead with a 4.3 fWAR. They’ve already led this division this year and we have yet to see Tatis yet. Let’s go, Friars!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and MLB:

• World Series Odds

• AL Pennant, Division Odds

• Big Ten Football Betting Preview

• Suns’, Heat Odds Rise Amid KD Reports

• States Betting Recap for May

• 2023 NHL Futures

• SI Fantasy Latest Mock Draft

• MLB Power Rankings