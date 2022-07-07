Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
5 Things To Keep In Mind When You Want To Bet On MLB
5 Things To Keep In Mind When You Want To Bet On MLB

MLB National League Pennant, Division Future Odds: Braves, Mets Threatening Dodgers

The Dodgers are still the National League pennant favorites at SI Sportsbook but the NL East presents tough competition in the Mets and Braves. Plus, full division odds.

The MLB All-Star Game is almost and it’s the perfect time to check in on the National League futures market at SI Sportsbook.

Here are the current odds for the NL pennant.

2022 NATIONAL LEAGUE PENNANT ODDS

Los Angeles Dodgers +210
New York Mets +333
Atlanta Braves +500
San Diego Padres +600
Milwaukee Brewers +750
St. Louis Cardinals +1100
San Francisco Giants +1300
Philadelphia Phillies +1400
Miami Marlins +9000
Arizona Diamondbacks +50000
Chicago Cubs +50000
Cincinnati Reds +50000
Colorado Rockies +50000
Pittsburgh Pirates +50000
Washington Nationals +50000

Jul 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates with catcher Will Smith (left), center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) and left fielder Gavin Lux (9) after hitting a walk-off single against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers remain the favorites for the NL Pennant and their odds have not moved from where they opened the season at +210. Los Angeles has the biggest run differential in the NL, leads the league in runs scored per game (5.00) and its pitching remains elite with a 2.91 ERA, just behind the World Series favorite Yankees.

The reigning World Series champion Braves have also not moved from where they opened at +500 odds.

The two biggest movers? The Mets, who jumped from +750 odds to the second-best odds at +333, and the Brewers, who have fallen to +750 odds after opening at +500.

The Mets continue to find ways to win and have the second-best record in the NL. Max Scherzer returned this week and Jacob deGrom looks to be returning soon, setting them up for more potential success.

The Brewers’ rotation that was so stellar in 2021 is not as sharp as it was last season, posting a 3.91 ERA in 2022 compared to a 3.13 ERA last year.

The Padres have moved slightly from +650 opening odds to +600, and are still good value as they have even briefly led the NL West this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. has yet to take the field this season and he could be a spark that helps them down the stretch.

The Phillies, though they remain an offensive juggernaut, have fallen from +1000 odds to +1400 after losing reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper for an extended stretch. If you’re a Phillies fan, you could pull this lotto ticket.

Now, let’s break down the division races.

Bet on MLB at SI Sportsbook

Jul 5, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

NL EAST ODDS

Mets -160
Braves +140
Phillies +1800
Marlins +15000
Nationals +100000

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

There’s not a lot of value in the Mets, so I am passing at -160 odds.

I’d rather take a chance on the Braves at +140 odds, who only trail the Mets by 2.5 games and still have 15 games left against the division leaders. I can see the Phillies playing their way into a wild card, but I am passing on them for the division title.

Adam Wainwright

NL CENTRAL ODDS

Brewers -225
Cardinals +163
Pirates +20000
Cubs +25000
Reds +40000

I’m staying away from the heavy juice on the Brewers and I am sticking with my preseason pick of the Cardinals!

The Cardinals had +220 odds entering the season and they still represent some value at +163 odds, as they only trail the Brewers by three games. The veteran presence of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado coupled with young rookie talent like Nolan Gorman and Juan Yepez has the Cardinals with the sixth-most runs scored in MLB.

They just have to keep their pitching on track, but then again, so do the Brewers. Cardinals’ pitching has allowed an average of 3.98 runs per game, while the Brewers have allowed 4.15. The Cardinals have the advantage in run differential too, so, yeah—I’m taking the Cards at plus-money odds over the SI Sportsbook favorites.

Jun 25, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) looks on from the dugout before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park.

NL WEST ODDS

Dodgers -400
Padres +300
Giants +1200
Rockies +50000
Diamondbacks +50000

Padres all the way! Sure, the Dodgers probably win this but no one is laying $400 to win $100. That’s silly. I’d rather lay $100 and win $300 when the Padres pull the upset!

OK, maybe they won’t upset the Dodgers, but I’m all in +300 odds. Why not?

Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA) is pitching great, and Manny Machado is having an NL MVP-caliber season, tied for the league lead with a 4.3 fWAR. They’ve already led this division this year and we have yet to see Tatis yet. Let’s go, Friars!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and MLB:
World Series Odds
AL Pennant, Division Odds
Big Ten Football Betting Preview
Suns’, Heat Odds Rise Amid KD Reports
States Betting Recap for May
2023 NHL Futures
SI Fantasy Latest Mock Draft
MLB Power Rankings

Fantasy/Betting
New York Mets
New York Mets
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves
Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies
Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals
Miami Marlins
Miami Marlins
Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers
Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs
Pittsburgh Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres
Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies
San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants

YOU MAY LIKE

Amari Cooper catches a pass at Browns minicamp.
Play
Fantasy

The Replacements: Amari Cooper Needs to Be Hot in Cleveland

Rookie receiver David Bell could also see a sizable portion of Cleveland’s vacated targets.

By Kyle Wood
Seattle Mariners Paul Sewald
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

Stay up-to-date on all the reliever movement across every bullpen in Major League Baseball.

By Shawn Childs
Former Trail Blazers head coach Mike Schuler coaches from the sidelines.
NBA

Former NBA Coach of the Year Mike Schuler Dies at 81

The longtime assistant got head coaching opportunities with the Trail Blazers and Clippers.

By Daniel Chavkin
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) walks along the dugout in the middle of the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
MLB

Shohei Ohtani Is the Only Thing Keeping the Angels Afloat

The reigning MVP is putting up historic two-way numbers, yet without him (and sometimes even with him), Los Angeles can’t put together a winning supporting cast.

By Nick Selbe
Trevon and Stefon Diggs leap for a football on the cover of the Sports Illustrated August 2022 issue
Play
NFL

The Unbreakable Bond of Stefon and Trevon Diggs

How did the Diggs brothers grow up to become the best of the NFL’s best? Just ask, they’ll tell you.

By Alex Prewitt
Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu celebrates in the middle of a game.
WNBA

Sabrina Ionescu Becomes First WNBA Player With 30-Point Triple Double

The point guard made history Wednesday night.

By Associated Press
Cameron Crazies during Coach K's final game at Cameron Indoor
Play
College Basketball

Why Dream Offers Don't Always End in Commitment for Elite Recruits

Top prospects won't let the emotional connection to a school they grew up watching outweigh finding the right fit for their future.

By Jason Jordan
colin kaepernick
NFL

Report: Colin Kaepernick Makes Key Investment in BIG3 League

The 3-on-3 league was reportedly on the verge of a potential shutdown before the former NFL star swooped in.

By Nick Selbe