Betting
UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev Betting Preview
Betting analysis and odds for UFC Fight Night, headlined by favorite Rafael Fiziev battling Rafael Dos Anjos.

In a lightweight division without a champion after Charles Oliviera was stripped of the title ahead of UFC 274 due to missing weight, two 155-pounders hoping to climb into title consideration will battle in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday night.

Former champion and future Hall of Famer Rafael dos Anjos (+188) comes in as the underdog at SI Sportsbook against Rafael Fiziev (-225).

Fiziev, the No. 10 contender, is on a three-fight win streak after losing his UFC debut in 2019, while RDA is fresh off a dominant performance over Renato Moicano in March that has put the former champ back in championship contender discussion. The winner of this fight will find themselves one or two wins away from a title shot.

Our experts provided their best bets for this card.

Mar 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Rafael Dos Anjos celebrates after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev

Date: Saturday July 9, 2022
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: UFC Apex; Las Vegas, Nev.

Prelims 6 p.m. ET

Ronnie Lawrence (-138) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+115)
Kennedy Nzechukwu (-138) vs. Karl Roberson (+115)
David Onama (-800) vs. Garrett Armfield (+550)
Cody Brundage (+120) vs. Tresean Gore (-143)
Antonina Svechenko (-188) vs. Cortney Casey (+155)
Aiemann Zahabi (+165) vs. Ricky Turcios (-200)

Main Card 9 p.m. ET

Michael Johnson (+188) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (-225)
Cynthia Calvillo (-154) vs. Nina Nunes (+130)
Jared Vanderaa (-213) vs. Chase Sherman (+175)
Douglas Silva de Andrade (+260) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (-333)
Caio Borralho (-225) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+188)
Rafael Dos Anjos (+188) vs. Rafael Fiziev (-225)

Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Bobby Green (red gloves) fights Rafael Fiziev (blue gloves) during UFC 265 at Toyota Center.

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:

Getting plus-money for one of the division’s most experienced and accomplished fighters is too good to pass up. RDA’s Octagon resume is as impressive as any fighter in UFC history and the former champion should find extra motivation as the underdog. Fiziev does have an impressive body of work, fighting in more than 100 professional Muay Thai fights before joining UFC. While I expect this fight to be extremely close (and a potential FOTN contender), I am putting my money behind the guy with more experience in a fight that has a really good chance of going to the scorecards. Thesmart bet here is to look at RDA via DEC prop rather than taking him on the moneyline.

BET: RDA via DEC (+350)

SI Video’s Julian Pinto:

I have Rafael Fiziev taking the decision against Rafael Dos Anjos. Dos Anjos likes to trade in the pocket, and that isn’t something you want to do against Fiziev, who will probably get the better of most of the striking exchanges. I think Fiziev’s striking is going to overwhelm Dos Anjos and he will grind the former champ down for five rounds.

BET: Fiziev via DEC (+150)

SI MMA’s Justin Barrasso:

Rafael dos Anjos takes another giant step back to the top five if he can defeat Rafael Fiziev. Maybe I just want to believe it, but I think Dos Anjos is too versatile for Fiziev. Though this is no longer his prime, he is still an elite striker and Fiziev hasn’t faced anyone that brings his type of intense pressure. The RDA renaissance may end soon, but I’d love to see it continue through the summer.

BET: RDA via DEC (+350)

