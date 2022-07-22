Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
NFC East Futures: Would You Bet That?
NFC East Futures: Would You Bet That?

Betting NFC East Futures: Tight Division Race Between Cowboys and Eagles

Dallas and Philadelphia are the early betting favorites, so let's determine what separates the two NFC East teams.

Based on the summer over/under win totals at SI Sportsbook, the undefined are the favorites to win their division (+110). The Eagles project to finish with a .500 record, but they continued to inch closer to Dallas in their division odds (+175). New York and Washington have the same over/under (7.5), but the Commanders have the edge to finish in third place.

The Cowboys come off a productive season in scoring while relying on two impact players (LB Micah Parsons and CB Trevon Diggs). For Dak Prescott to repeat their offensive success, his secondary options at wideout must be more productive behind CeeDee Lamb.

The New York Giants need to solve their defensive woes and find out if Daniel Jones has the tools to be a starting NFL quarterback. They have some competitive pieces on offense if Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay regain their previous forms.

Philadelphia has the tools on offense to gain 3,000 rushing yards and 4,000 passing yards, making them one of the better offenses in the league. Their ability to run should help them control the clock, plus close out games in the fourth quarter. However, their defense has some questions that need to be answered by young players this season.

The Commanders’ road to a winning season starts with their defense that regressed last season after losing DE Chase Young. They brought in Carson Wentz to lead their offense, but he has lost his luster over the past couple of seasons.

NFC East Team Betting PreviewsDallas Cowboys | New York GiantsPhiladelphia Eagles | Washington Commanders

image1

When betting on a division winner, finding flaws in the odds is a must while also understanding the direction and potential of each team.

When deciding which team to bet in the NFC East, my first step is finding the best defense. Washington has risk in the secondary, but they have multiple first-round draft choices on their defensive line. If Commanders get after the quarterback, they have enough firepower on offense to win more games than expected. I can’t get away from the playmaking ability of the Cowboys’ defense to rate them behind New York or Philadelphia.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

My NFC East Bet
In the end, I like the offensive structure for the Eagles, and their run-first style of play will wear defenses down as the season and games move on. Jalen Hurts may not be a top-tier quarterback passing the ball, but his receiving corps should be fun to watch this year. They must win close games while dominating when they have the lead entering the fourth quarter. My wager is +175 on the Eagles to win the NFC East. Over the past five years, Philadelphia won two division titles and a pair of runner-up finishes. 

More Betting, Fantasy and MMA:
Mattress Mack Places Massive Bet
Home Run Derby Betting Controversies
Giants Over/Under
Cowboys Over/Under
World Series Odds
Big 12 Betting Preview
Super Bowl Futures
SI Fantasy Draft Kit
How the Cardinals and Kyler Murray Got Extension Done

Fantasy/Betting
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
New York Giants
New York Giants

YOU MAY LIKE

Elle-evate_key_visual_REV_1
NBA

Morgan Cato Tips Off a New Era for Women in the Front Office

The NBA’s front office pioneer hopes to guide the Phoenix Suns through controversy and over the championship hump.

By Andrew Lawrence56 seconds ago
Weston McKennie is in the U.S. with Juventus
Soccer

Whirlwind Wes: U.S.’s McKennie Navigates Rumors, Churn at Highest Level

Weston McKennie’s summer includes a stop at home with his Serie A club, which is in a bit of a transition period but still has him in its plans entering a vital season.

By Brian Straus6 minutes ago
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei speaks during the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Acc Football Kickoff In Charlotte
Play
College Football

Swinney Gives Passionate Defense of Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei

The Tigers coach said his quarterback can still play the game at the highest level.

By Wilton Jackson11 minutes ago
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) leaves the field after the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card playoff.
NFL

Report: Chiefs Frustrated With Orlando Brown Jr. Situation

The left tackle and the team did not reach an agreement before the July 15 deadline, and he has not agreed to play on the franchise tag.

By Madison Williams27 minutes ago
alex-rodriugez-derek-jeter
Extra Mustard

Derek Jeter Doc Shows That As Usual, Alex Rodriguez Doesn’t Get It

Alex Rodriguez says ‘people’ were to blame for friendship split with Derek Jeter

By Jimmy Traina28 minutes ago
Mo-Farah
Olympics

With Storied Career Solidified, Mo Farah Reveals His Deepest Secret to the World

On the eve of track and field’s historic party in Eugene, Ore., one of its most-loved stars shared that he was trafficked as a child.

By Jessica Yarmosky29 minutes ago
Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano1 hour ago
Mar 19, 2022; London, UK; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) defeats Alexander Volkov (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Betting preview: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

Bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card in London, headlined by SI Sportsbook favorite Tom Aspinall fighting Curtis Blaydes.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff1 hour ago