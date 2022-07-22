Based on the summer over/under win totals at SI Sportsbook, the undefined are the favorites to win their division (+110). The Eagles project to finish with a .500 record, but they continued to inch closer to Dallas in their division odds (+175). New York and Washington have the same over/under (7.5), but the Commanders have the edge to finish in third place.



The Cowboys come off a productive season in scoring while relying on two impact players (LB Micah Parsons and CB Trevon Diggs). For Dak Prescott to repeat their offensive success, his secondary options at wideout must be more productive behind CeeDee Lamb.



The New York Giants need to solve their defensive woes and find out if Daniel Jones has the tools to be a starting NFL quarterback. They have some competitive pieces on offense if Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay regain their previous forms.

Philadelphia has the tools on offense to gain 3,000 rushing yards and 4,000 passing yards, making them one of the better offenses in the league. Their ability to run should help them control the clock, plus close out games in the fourth quarter. However, their defense has some questions that need to be answered by young players this season.



The Commanders’ road to a winning season starts with their defense that regressed last season after losing DE Chase Young. They brought in Carson Wentz to lead their offense, but he has lost his luster over the past couple of seasons.



When betting on a division winner, finding flaws in the odds is a must while also understanding the direction and potential of each team.



When deciding which team to bet in the NFC East, my first step is finding the best defense. Washington has risk in the secondary, but they have multiple first-round draft choices on their defensive line. If Commanders get after the quarterback, they have enough firepower on offense to win more games than expected. I can’t get away from the playmaking ability of the Cowboys’ defense to rate them behind New York or Philadelphia.

My NFC East Bet

In the end, I like the offensive structure for the Eagles, and their run-first style of play will wear defenses down as the season and games move on. Jalen Hurts may not be a top-tier quarterback passing the ball, but his receiving corps should be fun to watch this year. They must win close games while dominating when they have the lead entering the fourth quarter. My wager is +175 on the Eagles to win the NFC East. Over the past five years, Philadelphia won two division titles and a pair of runner-up finishes.

