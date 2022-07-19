Skip to main content
Fabiano's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterbacks for 2022
Philadelphia Eagles Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown

The Eagles made the playoffs as the 7-seed last season with a 9-8 record and their over/under for the upcoming season at SI Sportsbook is 8.5 wins.

The Eagles finished the 2021-22 season with a 9-8 record, far surpassing Vegas’s 6.5 wins total. Will they take another step forward this year?

Head coach Nick Sirianni enters his second season after a successful debut. Following a rough start to last season, the Eagles far exceeded expectations and finished the year on a high note by winning seven of their last ten games to clinch a playoff spot.

Jalen Hurts enters his third year and second as the starting quarterback. Hurts displayed his mobility last year, but there are questions as to whether or not he can be an accurate passer. With the addition of A.J. Brown, plus DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, the pressure will be on Hurts to take another big step forward.

Defensively, the Eagles should also be better. They acquired cornerback James Bradberry to play opposite Pro Bowler Darius Slay, and they added Haason Reddick and Kyzir White to bolster their defensive line.

So, will they make it to at least nine wins again? Let’s break it down.

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A. J. Brown throws out a first pitch before a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia Eagles Over/Under: 8.5 - O (-175) | U (+130)

2021-22 record: 9-8; Second NFC East; 7-seed; Lost wild card round at Buccaneers
NFC East future odds: +175 (Second)
NFC future odds: +1400 (Tied-sixth)
Super Bowl future odds: +2800 (Tied-14th)

Key additions: WR A.J. Brown, CB James Bradberry, Edge Haason Reddick
Key losses:Brandon Brooks, CB Steven Nelson, S Rodney McLeod

Eagles Today offseason grade: A

Somewhat surprisingly, the Eagles went all-in on challenging for a Super Bowl this year, bulking up the defense and acquiring Brown, who is one of the top pass catchers in the game. They could have gone the draft route again for another receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith and waited for the development to happen but decided to deal for Brown and sign him to a $100-million extension.

Same thing on defense. The Eagles could have been content with putting a second-year CB such as Zech McPhearson or Tay Gowan opposite Pro Bowler Darius Slay and living with the growing pains. Instead, they signed veteran Bradberry to give the Eagles a pair of potential shutdown corners. The addition of Reddick and the return of veteran Brandon Graham from a torn Achilles that cost him his 2021 season should help a pass rush that finished next to last in the league with just 29. Davis is also expected to grow into a three-down player and will be a key piece in the middle of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s odd-man fronts.—Ed Kracz

SCHEDULE

Week 1: At Lions
Week 2: Vikings
Week 3: At Commanders
Week 4: Jaguars
Week 5: At Cardinals
Week 6: Cowboys
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: At Steelers
Week 9: At Texans
Week 10: Commanders
Week 11: At Colts
Week 12: Packers
Week 13: Titans
Week 14: At Giants
Week 15: At Bears
Week 16: At Cowboys
Week 17: Saints
Week 18: Giants 

The Eagles have the distinct advantage of competing in the NFC East. Let’s face it: It’s not one of the tougher NFL divisions. They will see each of the Cowboys (the division favorites with a win total set at 10.5), Commanders and Giants twice.

For all of the fanfare surrounding Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones’s return, I think the Eagles easily take both games from New York. I also see them winning both versus Washington and they likely split with Dallas. That brings the win total to five.

The AFC matchups for the Eagles features the SteelersJaguars and Titans at home and the Texans and Colts on the road. I’ll give them two out of three at home, and one of those away games. My total is now at eight wins.

Jumping over to the remaining NFC games, the Eagles open the season as four-point favorites versus the Lions and I will give them that one too.

We’ve already reached nine wins and we haven’t yet counted the other NFC matchups against the VikingsBearsCardinalsPackers and Saints. The Eagles should win at least one of these matchups and my total is now at 10.

There’s a reason why the over is heavily juiced at -175 odds at SI Sportsbook. Any way I look at this, the Eagles come out as winners.

BET: Over 8.5 wins (-175)

Philadelphia Eagles
