The Eagles finished the 2021-22 season with a 9-8 record, far surpassing Vegas’s 6.5 wins total. Will they take another step forward this year?

Head coach Nick Sirianni enters his second season after a successful debut. Following a rough start to last season, the Eagles far exceeded expectations and finished the year on a high note by winning seven of their last ten games to clinch a playoff spot.

Jalen Hurts enters his third year and second as the starting quarterback. Hurts displayed his mobility last year, but there are questions as to whether or not he can be an accurate passer. With the addition of A.J. Brown, plus DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, the pressure will be on Hurts to take another big step forward.

Defensively, the Eagles should also be better. They acquired cornerback James Bradberry to play opposite Pro Bowler Darius Slay, and they added Haason Reddick and Kyzir White to bolster their defensive line.

So, will they make it to at least nine wins again? Let’s break it down.

2021-22 record: 9-8; Second NFC East; 7-seed; Lost wild card round at Buccaneers

NFC East future odds: +175 (Second)

NFC future odds: +1400 (Tied-sixth)

Super Bowl future odds: +2800 (Tied-14th)

Key additions: WR A.J. Brown, CB James Bradberry, Edge Haason Reddick

Key losses: G Brandon Brooks, CB Steven Nelson, S Rodney McLeod

Eagles Today offseason grade: A

Somewhat surprisingly, the Eagles went all-in on challenging for a Super Bowl this year, bulking up the defense and acquiring Brown, who is one of the top pass catchers in the game. They could have gone the draft route again for another receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith and waited for the development to happen but decided to deal for Brown and sign him to a $100-million extension. Same thing on defense. The Eagles could have been content with putting a second-year CB such as Zech McPhearson or Tay Gowan opposite Pro Bowler Darius Slay and living with the growing pains. Instead, they signed veteran Bradberry to give the Eagles a pair of potential shutdown corners. The addition of Reddick and the return of veteran Brandon Graham from a torn Achilles that cost him his 2021 season should help a pass rush that finished next to last in the league with just 29. Davis is also expected to grow into a three-down player and will be a key piece in the middle of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s odd-man fronts.—Ed Kracz

SCHEDULE

Week 1: At Lions

Week 2: Vikings

Week 3: At Commanders

Week 4: Jaguars

Week 5: At Cardinals

Week 6: Cowboys

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: At Steelers

Week 9: At Texans

Week 10: Commanders

Week 11: At Colts

Week 12: Packers

Week 13: Titans

Week 14: At Giants

Week 15: At Bears

Week 16: At Cowboys

Week 17: Saints

Week 18: Giants

The Eagles have the distinct advantage of competing in the NFC East. Let’s face it: It’s not one of the tougher NFL divisions. They will see each of the Cowboys (the division favorites with a win total set at 10.5), Commanders and Giants twice.

For all of the fanfare surrounding Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones’s return, I think the Eagles easily take both games from New York. I also see them winning both versus Washington and they likely split with Dallas. That brings the win total to five.

The AFC matchups for the Eagles features the Steelers, Jaguars and Titans at home and the Texans and Colts on the road. I’ll give them two out of three at home, and one of those away games. My total is now at eight wins.

Jumping over to the remaining NFC games, the Eagles open the season as four-point favorites versus the Lions and I will give them that one too.

We’ve already reached nine wins and we haven’t yet counted the other NFC matchups against the Vikings, Bears, Cardinals, Packers and Saints. The Eagles should win at least one of these matchups and my total is now at 10.

There’s a reason why the over is heavily juiced at -175 odds at SI Sportsbook. Any way I look at this, the Eagles come out as winners.

BET: Over 8.5 wins (-175)

