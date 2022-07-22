After five consecutive losing seasons, the Giants are hoping a change in leadership can help flip the fortunes of the four-time Super Bowl champion franchise.

New York, who owns a dreadful 22-59 (.272) record since 2017, is anticipating it drafted future cornerstones on both sides of the ball in the NFL draft after selecting defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal.

A new coaching staff, led by Brian Daboll, will try to help quarterback and former No. 6 pick Daniel Jones reach his potential.

Jones is just 12-25 (.324) as a starter and is facing perhaps his final season with the club. The Giants declined Jones’s fifth-year option of his rookie contract and the team could eventually turn to one of the highly touted quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Both the Cowboys (+110) and Eagles (+175) are well ahead of the Giants (+800) in NFC East futures betting. The Giants last won the division in 2011.

New York has only won more than six games just once since 2013, but despite the futility oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have placed New York’s regular season win total at 7.5 games juiced moderately to the under at -150 odds.

2021-2022 record: 4-13; Fourth NFC East; Missed Playoffs

NFC East future odds: +800 (Fourth)

NFC future odds: +4000 (Tied-11th)

Super Bowl future odds: +10000 (Tied-25th)

Key additions: OL Jon Feliciano, OL Mark Glowinski, QB Tyrod Taylor

Key losses: S Logan Ryan, TE Evan Engram, CB James Bradberry

Key rookies: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, OL Evan Neal, WR Wan’dale Robinson

Giants Country Offseason Grade: B-

New GM Joe Schoen was significantly hamstrung, thanks to the prior regime’s bold yet unsuccessful gamble to stretch the salary cap to acquire veteran help. Schoen did stockpile draft picks, filling them with prospects that address numerous holes on the roster. He also weeded out veterans such as Ryan who were no longer in the team’s long-term plans to straighten out the cap moving forward. It’s going to take time for everything to come together, but the early feelings are that Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have a long-term vision similar to how the Bills, their former team, were built from the bottom up.—Patricia Traina

2022 New York Giants Schedule:

Week 1: At Titans

Week 2: Panthers

Week 3: Cowboys

Week 4: Bears

Week 5: At Packers (London)

Week 6: Ravens

Week 7: At Jaguars

Week 8: At Seahawks

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Texans

Week 11: Lions

Week 12: At Cowboys

Week 13: Commanders

Week 14: Eagles

Week 15: At Commanders

Week 16: At Vikings

Week 17: Colts

Week 18: At Eagles

Big Blue kicks off the 2022 season as 6.5-point road underdogs against Derrick Henry and the Titans. It is hard to envision the Giants winning against a strong AFC power in Week 1 and that task becomes even more difficult when we discover that New York is just 1-10 in its last 11 season-opening games.

In Week 2, the Giants will host the Panthers as one-point favorites in their home opener. New York is just 12-28 (.300) at MetLife Stadium over the last five years. The biggest question in this matchup is easily: Who will the Giants have to contend with under center, Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold?

The Giants then play the middle game of their three-game game homestand in Week 3 when they host their an NFC East rival in the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Oddsmakers have installed the Giants as four-point home underdogs against a Cowboys team that is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings against New York.

In Week 4, Daniel Jones will face off with Justin Fields and the Bears as 2.5-point home favorites. Last year, the Bears beat the Giants, 29-3, in Chicago in Week 17 in a battle that featured backups Andy Dalton and Mike Glennon.

In Week 5, New York heads across the pond to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers as seven-point underdogs. Although the Giants are 2-0 in London games, New York will not not see that perfect record remain intact after this showdown.

The schedule does not get any easier in Week 6 when the Giants return home to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens as 3.5-point home underdogs. The dual-threat quarterback and former MVP has been solid for bettors to back away from M&T Bank Stadium, posting a 19-10 road record as a starter in four seasons.

The Giants find two very winnable games the next two weeks when they head to Jacksonville as 1.5-point road underdogs, followed by a trip to Seattle as 2.5-point road underdogs against a Seahawks club that could be among the worst in the NFL.

Coming out of their Week 9 bye, Big Blue hosts Houston as three-point home favorites in Week 10. That winnable game is followed by a matchup seven days later with Jared Goff and the Lions as 1.5-point home favorites.

That easy slate could have the Giants on a winning streak before Daboll will be thrust onto the national stage when the Giants take on Dallas on Thanksgiving. Oddsmakers have installed New York as seven-point road underdogs against a Cowboys team that has won five consecutive meetings between the teams at AT&T Stadium.

However, Dallas has lost three straight games on Thanksgiving and is just 4-7 straight-up (SU) since 2011 while owning an abysmal 1-10 ATS mark over that span.

Over the final six games of the season, New York will face NFC East foes Washington and Philadelphia four times.

The Commanders beat the Giants twice last season and aim to make the playoffs for a seventh time since 2000 with Carson Wentz now leading the offensive attack.

Week 14 and Week 18 showdowns with Philadelphia will not be easy against an Eagles squad that added star wideout A.J. Brown in the offseason. The Birds are 13-3 in their last 16 games with Big Blue, including eight straight wins at Lincoln Financial Field.

Sandwiched between the division tilts are a road matchup with the Vikings on Christmas Eve, followed by a showdown with Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 17. Although the spreads for both games aren’t large, both games will likely be losses.

New York is only favored in four of 17 games, so according to the oddsmakers the Giants would have to ‘steal’ four wins to attain eight wins this season. Big Blue is headed in the right direction under Daboll, however there will be growing pains that will prevent the club from surpassing their regular season win total in 2022.

BET: UNDER 7.5 (-150) wins

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

