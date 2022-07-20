Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
NFC East Futures: Would You Bet That?
NFC East Futures: Would You Bet That?

Washington Commanders Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown

The Commanders have a new name and a new quarterback this season. Can they finally break past the seven-win mark with their over/under set at 7.5 once again?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Seven wins were not enough to get the Football Team back into the playoffs in an improved NFC East a season ago. Armed with a new identity and quarterback, expectations are marginally higher for the newly-named Commanders heading into the 2022 season.

Carson Wentz is the team’s new signal caller, returning to the division where his career began, and the front office retained receiver Terry McLaurin with a big-money deal in the offseason. Beyond the upgrade at quarterback from Taylor Heinicke to Wentz, the biggest hope for year-over-year improvement for Ron Rivera’s squad hinges on the health of a defense that fell apart at the seams in 2021 after being dominant the year prior.

Washington's win total projection matches its expectations from last season when it entered the year with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback and had the momentum of a playoff appearance and a near upset of the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. The preseason projection in 2021 was 7.5 wins with heavy juice on the under. Now, the heavier odds are on the over.

The Commanders are swirling in controversy in the offseason, but if they have one thing working in their favor, it's that they're tied for the easiest schedule in the NFL. Can they make good on that draw and hit the over? Or is it a new name with the same old dreadful results for Washington?

AFC East Over/Under Wins Total: Bills | Patriots | Dolphins | Jets | Division Odds
NFC East Over/Under Wins Total: Cowboys | Eagles

Bet on the NFL at SI Sportsbook

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a pass in warmups before a game against the Cowboys.

Washington Commanders Over/Under: 7.5 - O (-133) | U (-105)

2021-22 record: 7-10; Third NFC East; Missed playoffs
NFC East future odds: +500 (Third)
NFC future odds: +2500 (10th)
Super Bowl future odds: +6600 (T-22nd)

Key additions: QB Carson Wentz, WR Jahan Dotson, G Andrew Norwell, G Trai Turner
Key losses: G Brandon Scherff, WR DeAndre Carter, S Landon Collins

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Washington Football offseason grade: B-

“Washington didn’t do a whole lot with its offseason, opting for one large move rather than many small ones. With Wentz adding $28 million to the cap space, there wasn’t a whole lot of wiggle room to make any more moves. While there were other potential quarterback upgrades to make this offseason, Washington opted to make an affordable one in terms of assets, trading two third-round picks for their new quarterback. Wentz has one year to prove himself. If he doesn’t, the Commanders can tap into 2023’s loaded QB class.” — Jeremy Brener

SCHEDULE

Week 1: Jaguars
Week 2: at Lions
Week 3: Eagles
Week 4: at Cowboys
Week 5: Titans
Week 6: at Bears
Week 7: Packers
Week 8: at Colts
Week 9: Vikings
Week 10: at Eagles
Week 11: at Texans
Week 12: Falcons
Week 13: at Giants
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Giants
Week 16: at 49ers
Week 17: Browns
Week 18: Cowboys

Wentz didn't exactly move the needle for the Commanders in the eyes of the sports books. Statistically, he bounced back during his one-year stint in Indianapolis with 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions, but he still finished 23rd among passers in PFF’s grading system.

Any upgrade on offense would go a long way for a unit that hasn't finished better than bottom-10 in points or yards since Kirk Cousins left after the 2017 season. The Commanders' lone playoff appearance since then came in 2020 on the backs of a lockdown defense that ranked second in yards and fourth in points allowed. Even if the defense doesn’t return to that level, it’s due for positive regression after the injury-laden tumble it took in 2021.

Washington returns a healthy Chase Young and Montez Sweat at defensive end and added a first-round receiver talent in Jahan Dotson in the draft. All that said, is there a route to eight wins on the schedule? Let’s see.

Division play will be difficult for the Commanders, who play the Eagles and Cowboys—both 2021 playoff teams—twice. Philadelphia only got better in the offseason, and though Dallas may have taken a step back, it should still take both games against Washington. The Commanders swept the Giants a season ago, but New York also made improvements by bringing in Brian Daboll from Buffalo. Let's call that a split, which brings the record against the NFC East to 1-5.

The rest of the NFC schedule is comparatively easy. Washington welcomes the Vikings, Packers and Falcons. Call that a loss to Minnesota in Cousins’ return to play his former team, another defeat against Aaron Rodgers and Co. and a victory against Atlanta. Now we’re at 2-7.

Road trips to play the Lions and Bears should be wins, though a Christmas Eve date with the 49ers in the Bay is probably a loss. That brings the record against the NFC to 4-8.

The Commanders having the easiest schedule in football is a byproduct of not just playing in the NFC East, which infamously saw all four teams finish below .500 in 2020, but also by drawing the AFC South in cross-conference play.

Washington gets the Jaguars and Titans at home and the Colts and Texans on the road. Let’s call that a 2-2 split with victories against Jacksonville and Houston and losses to Tennessee and Indianapolis, the division favorite. The Titans at home in Week 5 could be a winnable game, but let’s give the defending AFC No. 1 seed some respect.

That leaves one more cross-conference game against the Browns at home in Week 16. Unless Deshaun Watson is suspended for the entire season, which is sounding increasingly unlikely, Cleveland’s new quarterback will be making the trip for what should be an easy win for his team.

That’s a 2-3 record against the AFC for an estimated 6-11 finish overall.

The Commanders may sweep the Giants again or take a game off either the Eagles or Cowboys. Even if that happens, the path to eight wins is difficult for where this team currently stands, despite a relatively pedestrian schedule.

BET: Under 7.5 wins (-105)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
MLB Draft Betting Surprise
American League Awards Odds
Home Run Derby Betting Controversies
Heisman Trophy Odds
2023 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds
Big 12 Betting Preview
Super Bowl Futures
SI Fantasy Draft Kit
MMQB: Panthers Bolster QB Spot

Fantasy/Betting
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

YOU MAY LIKE

April 9, 2022, Martinsville, VA, United States of America: Dale Earnhardt Jr prepares to take to the track
Play
Extra Mustard

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts to NASCAR’s Street Race Announcement

The Cup Series will have an unprecedented race on its 2023 calendar.

By Madeline Coleman11 minutes ago
dCOVcubanextractors_H
Play
MLB

Along For the Ride As a Cuban Baseball Prospect Defects to the U.S.

Billy Henderson has devoted his life to the strange and secretive practice of helping athletes escape Cuba. To retrieve eventual Orioles infielder Cesar Prieta, he hatched a plan … and strapped on a GoPro.

By Greg Bishop22 minutes ago
justin herbert
Play
Fantasy

Quarterback ADP Report: Battle for No. 2 After Josh Allen

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are in the mix, but don’t sleep on Joe Burrow.

By Shawn Childs1 hour ago
Paddy Pimblett (red gloves) defeats Kazula Vargas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.
MMA

Brash Pimblett Promises First-Round Finish at UFC London

Liverpool native promises to deliver another memorable moment at Saturday's UFC Fight Night 208 against Jordan Leavitt.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground1 hour ago
Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; American League outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) of the New York Yankees celebrates after being named Ted Williams most valuable player of the 2022 All Star game at Dodger Stadium.
Play
MLB

Giancarlo Stanton’s Moonshot Earns All-Star Game MVP Honors

Stanton became the third Yankees player to win All-Star MVP, joining Derek Jeter in 2000 and Mariano Rivera in 2013.

By Wilton Jackson8 hours ago
Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; National League starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) of the Los Angeles Dodgers smiles on the mound in the first inning against the American League at Dodger Stadium.
Play
MLB

Clayton Kershaw Finally Takes It All in at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers pitcher started the All-Star Game at his home ballpark, and loved every minute of it.

By Stephanie Apstein8 hours ago
American League outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the National League during the fourth inning of the 2022 MLB All Star Game
MLB

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game, As It Happened

The American League won its ninth consecutive Midsummer Classic on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Catch up on what happened with coverage from the SI MLB team.

By SI MLB Staff13 hours ago
National League starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) of the Los Angeles Dodgers smiles on the mound in the first inning against the American League at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Young Fan Meets Kershaw to Honor Late Grandfather’s Bucket List

The Dodgers pitcher hugged the 10-year-old as he cried after meeting one of his grandfather’s heroes.

By Madison Williams10 hours ago