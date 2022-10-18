Packers-Commanders Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

The reeling Packers are road favorites in Week 7 against the Commanders and new starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Instead of R-E-L-A-X, it could be time to P-A-N-I-C for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Green Bay, a 7.5-point home favorite, was upset by Zach Wilson and the Jets and has lost to both New York teams in consecutive weeks.

The Packers have lost three straight against the spread (ATS) and are now 2-6 ATS over their last eight games dating back to last season. In addition, Green Bay has become a team bettors should not trust away from Lambeau Field. The Packers have covered the spread just once over their last five road games.

The Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak both straight-up (SU) and ATS in their Week 6 road win against the Bears, but lost quarterback Carson Wentz (finger) indefinitely.

Packers vs. Commanders Odds

Moneyline: Green Bay (-225) | Washington (+188)

Spread: GB -5.5 (-110) | WSH +5.5 (-110)

Total: 41.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Packers Straight-Up Record: 3-3

Packers Against The Spread Record: 2-4

Commanders Straight-Up Record: 2-4

Commanders Against The Spread Record: 2-4



Bet on Packers-Commanders at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

With Wentz out with a fractured finger, the Commanders turn to backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

The fifth-year signal-caller is 7-9 as an NFL starter but went 5-3 down the stretch last year for Washington. He faces a struggling Packers squad that has dropped consecutive games but is allowing a league-low 164 passing yards per game.

Green Bay ranks 24th in scoring averaging (17.8 points per game) and goes against a Commanders’ defense that has surrendered the second-most (12) passing touchdowns this season.

