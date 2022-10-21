A best bet and analysis for Saturday’s game pitting No. 17 Kansas State against No. 8 TCU. TCU is a slight home favorite.

Sole possession of first place in the Big 12 will be on the line when No. 8 TCU hosts No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday night.

TCU has won six straight games to start the season and aims to defeat a fourth consecutive ranked opponent after beating Oklahoma, Kansas and Oklahoma State over the last three weeks.

Kansas State has won three straight games and is a 17-10 upset loss to Tulane away from also being undefeated. The Wildcats, who are 1-0 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) as an underdog this season, will look to remain perfect on the road (2-0 SU, 2-0 ATS).

Let’s drive into a game respected money have targeted in Week 8!

No. 17 Kansas State vs. No. 8 TCU Odds

Spread: Kansas St +3.5 (-125) | TCU -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: KSU (+138) | TCU (-188)

Records: KSU (5-1 SU; 4-1-1 ATS) | TCU (6-0 SU; 4-1-1 ATS)

Total: 53.5– Over (-118) | Under 53.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: KSU 36% | TCU 64%

Game Info: Oct. 22, 2022 | 8 p.m. ET | FS1

The line has dropped since opening with TCU as a six-point home favorite at SI Sportsbook against Kansas State to the Horned Frogs now 3.5-point favorites.

Kansas State’s stingy defense ranks 14th in the country, surrendering only 16.7 points per game thanks to forcing nine interceptions and recording 16 sacks.

The Wildcats possess a dynamic ground game which ranks seventh in rushing yards per game (244.8). The rushing attack is led by all-purpose running back Deuce Vaughn (110.2 yards per game) and dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez (91.0 yards per game).

Senior quarterback Max Duggan has TCU off to a hot 6-0 start. Duggan is completing 69.5% of his passes and averaging 318.2 passing yards in five starts. Duggan has displayed great command of Sonny Dykes’s offense that ranks third in the nation in total yards per game (526.7) and averages 45.8 points per game.

The Wildcats are 3-0 SU and ATS in the last three meetings with the Horned Frogs and 3-2 SU and 4-1 ATS in the last five showdowns at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Respected money is backing an improving Kansas State squad that knows how to beat its conference foe on the road.

BET Kansas State +3.5 (-125)

After moving back to top of the polls last week, Alabama dropped to No. 6 after being upset, 52-49, by Tennessee last week. The win catapulted the Volunteers to No. 3 in the polls, while also resulting in a massive move on their championship futures odds at SI Sportsbook as Tennessee now owns +1100 odds.

No. 2 Ohio State (+175), No. 1 Georgia (+188) and No. 6 Alabama (+400) still remain the top betting choices in the championship futures market at SI Sportsbook.

Respected money information has stumbled over the several weeks but still boasts a 10-7-2 ATS record (58.8%) over the last 19 plays.

2022 SI Betting NCAA Football: 12-13-2 ATS

2021 SI Betting NCAA Football: 14-12 ATS

2020 SI Betting NCAA Football: 32-21 ATS

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

