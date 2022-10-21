Skip to main content
Week 8 College Football Preview
No. 11 Texas-No. 20 Oklahoma State Week 8 College Football Odds, Lines and Bet

A best bet and analysis for Saturday’s No. 11 Texas-No. 20 Oklahoma State game. Texas is a sizable road favorite.

Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Among the five games in Week 8 on the collegiate landscape featuring ranked teams squaring off is a Big 12 tilt between No. 20 Texas and No. 11 Oklahoma State.

Texas started the season just 2-2 straight-up (SU) but has won three straight games over West VirginiaOklahoma and Iowa State, while posting an accompanying 2-1 against the spread (ATS) mark over that stretch.

Despite suffering a 43-40 overtime loss at No. 8 TCU last week, Oklahoma State still covered the betting line of four points. The Cowboys, who are 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS, are buoyed by the nation’s fourth-best offense (45.3 points per game).

Let’s dive into a game respected money has targeted in Week 8!

Bet on Texas-Oklahoma State at SI Sportsbook

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State Odds

Spread: Texas -6 (-110) | Oklahoma State +6 (-118)
Moneyline: TEX (-250) | OKST (+188)
Records: Texas (5-2 SU; 5-2 ATS) | OKST (5-1 SU; 4-2 ATS)
Total: 60.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)
Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TEX 59% | OKST 41%
Game Info: Oct. 22, 2022 | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC
Editor’s Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has steamed up since opening with Texas as a five-point road favorite over Oklahoma State at SI Sportsbook to Texas now favored by six points.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has thrown seven touchdowns since his return to the lineup. On Saturday, he faces a solid Oklahoma State pass rush that has 17 sacks on the season and is led by senior Brock Martin (four).

The Longhorns possess a star in their backfield in Bijan Robinson. The talented junior, who leads the Big 12 in rushing, ranks eighth in the nation in rushing yards (780) and is tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (10).

Mike Gundy’s crew, who is led by quarterback Spencer Sanders, has been dynamic on the ground rushing for multiple touchdowns in three of six games this season.

Oklahoma State is 5-2 SU and ATS in the last seven games with Texas and has been underdogs in five straight meetings.

Respected money is grabbing the points with a Cowboys team that will be looking to win its 13th consecutive game at Boone Pickens Stadium.

BET: Oklahoma State +7 (-120) *Buy Point

COLLEGE FOOTBALL LANDSCAPE

After moving back to top of the polls last week, Alabama dropped to No. 6 after being upset, 52-49, by Tennessee last week. The win catapulted the Volunteers to No. 3 in the polls, while also resulting in a massive move on their championship futures odds at SI Sportsbook as Tennessee now owns +1100 odds.

No. 2 Ohio State (+175), No. 1 Georgia (+188) and No. 6 Alabama (+400) still remain the top betting choices in the championship futures market at SI Sportsbook.

NCAA FOOTBALL RECENT BETTING RECAP

Respected money information has stumbled over the last several weeks but still boasts a 10-7-2 against the spread (ATS) record (58.8%) over the last 19 plays.

2022 SI Betting NCAA Football: 12-13-2 ATS
2021 SI Betting NCAA Football: 14-12 ATS
2020 SI Betting NCAA Football: 32-21 ATS

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

