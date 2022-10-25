The undefeated Eagles are the biggest favorites in Week 8 as they spot 11 points to the Steelers.

The NFC East-leading Eagles will put their undefeated 6-0 record on the line against in-state rival Pittsburgh in Week 8. Philadelphia, who is 3-0 SU and ATS at Lincoln Financial Field this season, will host a Steelers club that is 1-3 SU and 2-2 ATS on the road.

Philadelphia, who heads into the “Battle for Pennsylvania” showdown off their Week 7 bye, have beaten the Steelers in six of the last 10 meetings. The Eagles lead the all-time series with a 48-29-3 record.

Steelers vs. Eagles Odds

Moneyline: PITTSBURGH (+375) | PHILADELPHIA (-500)

Spread: PIT +10.5 (-118) | PHI -10.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 43.5 (-110)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Steelers Straight-Up Record: 2-5 SU

Steelers Against The Spread Record: 3-3-1 ATS

Eagles Straight-Up Record: 6-0 SU

Eagles Against The Spread Record: 4-2 ATS

Odds and Betting Insights

Of all the games Pittsburgh has been forced to play without T.J. Watt, the matchup against the Eagles is the most difficult. The Steelers' inability to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks will be troublesome this weekend as Jalen Hurts pilots the league’s fourth-highest-scoring offense (26.8 ppg). Philadelphia should exploit a Steelers defense that has allowed the 29th most passing yards per game (275.4).

Philadelphia’s ground game, led by Miles Sanders and Hurts, have combined for 10 rushing touchdowns. The Eagles should have a field day on the ground against a Steelers defense that has allowed 118.9 rushing yards per game.

Nick Sirianni’s crew, who leads the NFL in takeaways (14), will face a Steelers club that has turned the ball over the fourth-most times (12) in the NFL. If Pittsburgh does not display better ball security this will be an easy double-digit win for the ‘Birds.

