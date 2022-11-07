Seahawks-Buccaneers Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

Tom Brady and the Bucs travel to Germany for this Week 10 clash with the first-place Seahawks.

The scorching Seahawks will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they head to Munich to face off with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the international stage in Week 10.

Tampa Bay, which snapped a three-game losing streak with their win over the Rams in Week 9, will look to build off the come-from-behind win in the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Germany.

The Buccaneers, who have been listed as favorites by oddsmakers in every game this season, have been a financial disaster for bettors in that role -- only cashing in at a 22.2% (2-6-1 ATS) clip.

Seattle continues to open eyes around the NFL, averaging the fourth-most points per game (26.8). Quarterback Geno Smith continues to thrive, leading the NFL in completion percentage (73.1%). Seattle, which sits atop the NFC West at 6-3, holds a two-game lead over San Francisco in the win column for the coveted division crown.

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers Odds

Moneyline: Seattle (+120) | Tampa Bay (-140)

Spread: SEA +2.5 (-110) | TB -2.5 (-118)

Total: 46 – Over: (-118) | Under: 46 (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 9:30 a.m. ET | NFL Network

Seahawks Straight-Up Record: 6-3

Seahawks Against the Spread Record: 6-3

Buccaneers Straight-Up Record: 4-5

Buccaneers Against the Spread Record: 2-6-1

Odds and Betting Insights

Seattle, which is 5-1 SU and ATS over their last six games, continue to rely on the production of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III. The talented back has scored seven touchdowns over his last five games.

In Week 10, the former Michigan State standout is poised for more solid production against a Tampa Bay defense that is surrendering 4.61 yards per rush to opposing running backs this season.

The Buccaneers’ failure to establish a reliable running game has hindered the club immensely this season. Tampa Bay’s 32nd-ranked rushing attack, averaging a dismal 60.7 rushing yards per game, has led to disappointing production for Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has thrown one or fewer touchdowns in eight of nine games this season. However, Brady does find a favorable matchup in this international spotlight against a Seahawks defense that has allowed multiple touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks in five of its last seven games.

