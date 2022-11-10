Skip to main content
Week 11 College Football Betting Preview
Florida State-Syracuse Week 11 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

Best bet for Florida State vs. Syracuse. The Orange look to rebound from three straight losses.

Florida State Seminoles
Syracuse Orange
On Saturday evening, there is an ACC clash between the No. 23 Florida State Seminoles and Syracuse Orange. Both teams enter the contest at 6-3, although Syracuse enters this home game with three straight losses. Florida State is 3-0 on the road against the spread. Syracuse has stayed under in four or their last five games.

The Seminoles are led by QB Jordan Travis, who's passed for 2,259 yards, 17 TDs and four INTs, plus 225 rushing yards and two TDs. The Orange are anchored by RB Sean Tucker, who has more than 1,000 combined rushing and receiving yards and nine total touchdowns.

Let’s dive into this game for one of this week’s Forde Four bets. You can also find picks for Alabama-Mississippi, TCU-Texas and Boise State-Nevada.

Florida State vs. Syracuse Odds

Spread: Florida State -7 (-118) | Syracuse +7 (-110)
Moneyline: Florida State (-300) | Syracuse (+200)
Total: 51 - Over (-110) | Under (-118)
Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 12 | 8:00 p.m. ET | ACCN

Last week I liked surging Louisville over fading James Madison, which turned out to be a rocking-chair cover. The same principle applies here: one team is playing well, and the other team is trying to recapture lost magic after an overachieving start. 

Florida State has won two straight by an average of 33.5 points, and at 6-3 is working on its best season in six years. Syracuse, after starting 6-0, has lost three straight with an offense that has bogged down since quarterback Garrett Shrader was injured midway through the Notre Dame game on Oct. 29. With coach Dino Babers not answering any questions about Shrader’s injury or availability, it’s probably wise to avoid playing this game until shortly before kickoff. But even if Shrader is available, FSU is a team playing confidently while Syracuse is trying to regroup.

BET: Florida State -7

