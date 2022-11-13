The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) host the Washington Commanders (4-5) for a Monday Night Football NFC East showdown.

The Eagles are heavily favored at home with the game total being set at 43.5 on SI Sportsbook. There is no value in taking the Eagles on the moneyline and with a 10.5-point spread, you may not feel like playing them ATS, either. Instead, why not consider getting in on the action with some player props? From where I stand, I see plenty of value with the Eagles individual player props.

Below are a few of my favorites worth considering at SI Sportsbook.

Jalen Hurts over 1.5 passing TDs (+100)

Plus money? Yes, please. Hurts has passed for two or more touchdowns in each of his last three games, and he passed for three TDs the last time he faced the Commanders in Week 3. Washington is tied for allowing the second-most passing TDs this year (16), and Hurts has plenty of weapons to exploit this matchup.

A.J. Brown has developed great chemistry with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

A.J. Brown over 71.5 receiving yards (-125)

A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+115)

A.J. Brown leads the league with 40.7% of his team’s target air yards while also ranking fifth in the league with a 30.1% team target share. The stud wideout is averaging 89.8 receiving yards per game, while the Commanders are allowing an average of 217 passing yards per game. Yes, there are other pass-catchers to share the load -- including DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert – but Brown went for 85 yards and a touchdown last time these two teams faced off in Week 3. His chemistry has only grown with Hurts since then, so let’s grab the over.

Miles Sanders under 68.5 rushing yards (-125)

The Commanders have actually been respectable vs. the run, allowing only 85 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs. Though Sanders leads this backfield, he is still in a committee and also competing with his mobile QB. Sanders is averaging 82 yards per game, and has only gone under this number twice this season, but one of those times was vs. the Commanders.

More betting & NFL coverage:

• Commanders-Eagles Betting Preview

• NFL MVP Odds at Midpoint of the Season

• NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

• NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

• NFL Super Bowl Futures

• Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Update