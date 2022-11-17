Rams-Saints Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Saints are home favorites in Week 11 against the Rams. Both teams are in search of their fourth win.

The Rams expect Matthew Stafford to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol and be under center in Week 11 against Alvin Kamara and the Saints.

Los Angeles has lost five of its last six games and played without its veteran signal-caller in the 27-17 loss to the Cardinals in Week 10. The reeling Rams were dealt a massive blow as they lost star wideout Cooper Kupp (ankle) indefinitely.

The Saints are 1-4 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) over their last five games and have struggled massively on both sides of the ball. New Orleans has scored just two touchdowns in the last two games combined and also own the league’s seventh-worst scoring defense that is surrendering 24.7 points per game.

Rams vs. Saints Odds

Moneyline: Rams (+145) | Saints (-175)

Spread: LAR +3 (-110) | NO -3 (-110)

Total: 39 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Rams Straight-Up Record: 3-6

Rams Against The Spread Record: 2-6-1

Saints Straight-Up Record: 3-7

Saints Against The Spread Record: 3-7

Odds and Betting Insights

Losing Kupp’s production is arguably a death blow to a Rams’ offense ranking 29th in scoring by averaging a disappointing 16.4 points per game.

The Rams are 2-8-1 ATS (18.2%) over their last 11 games dating back to last season and are hard to trust on the road without any true offensive playmakers.

The lack of consistent weapons in the passing game has negatively affected Kamara’s output. The star back has three touchdowns this season and they all came in Week 8. Andy Dalton has topped 236 passing yards once in seven games this season and needs to step up to prevent teams from focusing on Kamara.

