2026 British Open Prop Bets: How to Bet on Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and More

The final men's major of the 2026 golf season is set to begin on Thursday at Royal Birkdale, so it's time to place your bets.

I already broke down my favorite bets to win in my full betting preview, but if you're looking to add to your betting portfolio for this week, I have a few prop bets for you to place. Let's dive into them.

2026 British Open Prop Bets

Top French Finisher: Victor Perez +152 (DraftKings)

National of Winner: UK & Ireland +225 (DraftKings)

Top First Time Participant: Eugenio Chacarra +1000 (FanDuel)

Top French Finisher: Victor Perez +152

I don't expect a golfer from France to truly contend this week, but this is a great way to bet on Victor Perez, who comes into this week's event in great form. He finished T9 at both the BMW Championship and the Scottish Open in back-to-back weeks, and he finished T2 at the Soudal Open.

The other French golfers in the field are Adrien Saddier, Antoine Rozner, Martin Couvra, and Frederic Lacroix. Three of those four golfers missed the cut last week, and Saddier finished T61. Overall, none of the four competitors has been in nearly as good form as Perez ahead of this week.

National of Winner: UK & Ireland +225

It's coming home. An Englishman hasn't won the British Open since Nick Faldo in 1990, and none have won on English soil since Tony Jacklin in 1969. I think that changes this week, and for good measure, we also get all Irish and Scottish golfers included in this bet.

Three of the top four golfers on the odds list fall under this bet with Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Matt Fitzpatrick. Some other top contenders have a very real chance to win, including Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, and Shane Lowry.

I love this bet at +225.

Top First Time Participant: Eugenio Chacarra +1000

I gave out Eugenio Chacarra as a longshot bet to win at 175-1, but if you want to be a little bit more conservative betting on him, consider wagering on him to be the top debutant at +1000. He has been red-hot on the DP World Tour this season. He has posted five top 10 finishes, including back-to-back wins at the KLM Open and the Italian Open. His short game let him down at last week's Scottish Open, leading to a T52 finish, but he was still eighth in the field amongst all golfers who made the cut in strokes-gained approach. If his putter gets hot, his name could be in the mix on the weekend.

Ryan Gerard (+900) is the only first-time participant with better odds, but the likes of Jacob Bridgeman (+1300), Casey Jarvis (+1300), and Michael Thorbjornsen (+1300) could also give him a run for his money.

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