Monday Night Football in Week 11 features two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL as MVP favorite Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to play the Washington Commanders and former No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.

Burrow and Daniels both played collegiately at LSU, and they both have their teams in position to make a run at their division titles in the 2026 campaign. Cincinnati picked up a massive win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 in primetime, and it's now in first place in the AFC North and in a great spot to earn a top-three seed in the AFC.

Meanwhile, Daniels and the Commanders had a clutch win on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, upsetting the New York Giants to take the head-to-head tiebreaker against them this season. The win puts the Commanders just two games back of first place entering Week 11, giving them a reasonable path to win the division title in 2026.

Still, the Commanders have a lot of work to do and are set as underdogs at home in this matchup.

This line has moved significantly in Cincinnati's favor since it beat Pittsburgh in Week 10, and Burrow and the Bengals have the No. 2 offense in the league in EPA.Play this season. So, will Cincy come away with yet another win and extend its winning streak to six games?

The SI Betting team has been predicting the final score of NFL games all season long, and this primetime game is no different.

Predicting the final score can be a fun way to help bettors decide on their spread, moneyline, and total bets, and this game could be a barnburner with these two offenses squaring off. Here's a breakdown of my final score prediction for the Bengals vs. Commanders matchup on Monday night.

Bengals vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bengals -6.5 (-102)

Commanders +6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Bengals: -305

Commanders: +245

Total

54.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Cincinnati’s win over Pittsburgh has completely changed the odds for this matchup. The Bengals opened as 3.5-point favorites on the road , but the line has steamed all the way up to Cincy -6.5. This game also features one of the higher totals of the week, going from 51.5 to 54.5.

Bengals vs. Commanders Score Prediction

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his best bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . This week, he’s laying the points with Burrow and the Bengals on the road:

The Bengals have shown no signs of slowing down, so I will continue to bet on the Bengals until the market begins to respect them as much as they deserve. Cincinnati is now second in the league in both EPA per play and success rate. They'll now face a Commanders' defense that's in the bottom half of the league in virtually every passing metric, which is bad news for Washington against this elite passing offense.

It's also worth noting that the Bengals' defense isn't nearly as bad as it was in recent history, ranking 15th in opponent EPA per play. That's good enough to let Burrow cook.

I'll continue to lay points on Cincinnati.

Washington is alive in the NFC East race, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to pull off an upset on Monday night.

Both of these teams have covered in five of their nine games, but the Washington offense (20th in EPA/Play) is extremely reliant on Daniels’ playmaking. Cincy’s defense isn’t elite, but it should be able to slow down a Washington team that has lost Terry McLaurin for the season.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are putting up points in bunches with Burrow putting up at least four scores in every game during this five-game winning streak. I’ll lay the points with the Bengals as long as this spread remains inside a touchdown.

Final Score Prediction: Bengals 30, Commanders 20

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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