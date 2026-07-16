Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Phillies & Mets Stars)

The Home Run Derby provided plenty of fireworks on Monday night, and the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are hoping for some sparks of their own on Thursday night.

This is the lone game on the MLB slate as we return from the All-Star break.

I’m targeting one bat on each side for my home run picks tonight.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Thursday, July 16.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, July 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+171)

Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+217)

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+171)

I explained why I like Schwarber to go deep in SI Betting’s daily MLB bets bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Kyle Schwarber came up just short in the Home Run Derby on Tuesday night, and he’ll be swinging for the fences per usual again as the Phillies return to action tonight.

Schwarber has hit 19 of his 32 home runs at home this season, and 21 of his longballs have come against right-handed pitching. He also has five dingers in six games against the Mets this year.

Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+217)

Aaron Nola has allowed 20 home runs in 19 starts this season, so the Mets are bound to hit at least one off of him on a hot night in Philadelphia.

Juan Soto has five home runs in 42 at bats against Nola in his career with a .262 average and 1.142 OPS. That includes a two-home run game against Nola back on June 18 at Citizens Bank Park. The All-Star outfielder homered six times and hit .292 over his final 22 games before the break.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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