Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Bills vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 9)

Monday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season features a pair of 6-1 teams as Josh Allen and the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills take on the Minnesota Vikings and the No. 2 defense in the NFL.

The Vikings have been dominant on defense all season long and they'll need it once again in primetime as starting quarterback Kyler Murray is out with a hamstring injury, paving the way for former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz to make his second start of the season.

The Vikings started the season 6-0, but they lost a key NFC North matchup with the Detroit Lions in Week 8, putting them in jeopardy of losing the top spot in the division.

Oddsmakers have set the Vikings as underdogs at home in this matchup since they're starting a backup quarterback.

Allen and the Bills have one of the best offenses in football, but they have struggled mightily on the defensive end this season. Buffalo caught a break in Week 8 with Lamar Jackson going down with a thumb injury in their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, leading to an easy 36-to-10 win.

The Bills have a lead in the AFC East over the New England Patriots, and they're looking to keep their top ranking in the AFC at the halfway point of the season.

This should be one of the better matchups in the NFL in Week 9, and the SI Betting team is here with plenty of picks, player prop selections and more to help you get the most out of Monday Night Football. Here's a breakdown of some of our favorites for the Bills vs. Vikings matchup.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Bills vs. Vikings

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Vikings +3.5 (-118) vs. Buffalo Bills – Iain MacMillan

Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+140) – Peter Dewey

James Cook UNDER 80.5 Rush Yards (-110) – Iain MacMillan

Dalton Kincaid OVER 3.5 Receptions (-132) – Peter Dewey

Minnesota Vikings +3.5 (-118) vs. Buffalo Bills – Iain MacMillan

Each week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan picks every single game in his Road to 272 column , and he’s targeting Minnesota as a home dog in this matchup on Monday night:

Monday night features a fascinating matchup between two teams that are bizarro world versions of each other. The Bills are first in EPA per play but 27th in opponent EPA per play, while the Vikings are 30th in EPA per play and first in opponent EPA per play. In simple terms, we'll find out what happens when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force.

It's interesting how the market values the side that's all offense and no defense quite a bit more, favoring the Bills by 3.5 points on the road, especially when you consider how much the Bills rely on running the football and now they face the best run defense in the NFL.

If the Vikings can stop the run and get something going on offense, this game is going to be a lot closer than some people expect. I'll take the 3.5 points with Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+140) – Peter Dewey

Back in Week 1, Justin Jefferson found the end zone twice after Wentz took over Murray against the Green Bay Packers, and I expect him to get a ton of looks against this Buffalo defense.

The Bills are 26th in the league in EPA/Pass and have allowed 15 passing scores in just seven games. They’ve also given up the ninth-most passing yards in the league, even though they’ve already had their bye week.

Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the league, and he’s coming off a touchdown in Week 8 against Detroit. Overall, Jefferson has four scores in 2026, and he was targeted 15 times in the two games Wentz played in this season.

Last year, Jefferson received double-digit targets in four of the games he played with Wentz. He should be very active against a bad pass defense on Monday.

James Cook UNDER 80.5 Rush Yards (-110) – Iain MacMillan

MacMillan also shares his favorite player props of the week in his Player Prop Countdown , and he’s fading James Cook against an elite Vikings run defense:

The most fascinating part of this Monday Night Football game is going to be the Bills' rushing attack against the Vikings' run defense. Minnesota is sixth in opponent rush EPA and second in opponent rush success rate. If the Bills can't get their running game going, they may have to turn to the air instead. With that in mind, I'll bet the UNDER on Cook's rushing yards total.

Dalton Kincaid OVER 3.5 Receptions (-132) – Peter Dewey

This season, Buffalo tight end Dalton Kincaid has seen his role in the offense fluctuate in a big way.

He had 14 targets and 12 receptions over the first two weeks, finding the end zone in Week 2. Then, he was targeted just seven times over the team's next three games.

After that, head coach Joe Brady said that Kincaid needed to be more involved, and the team has made a conscious effort to make that happen. The former first-round pick has been targeted 14 times in his last two games (Weeks 6 and 8), seeing six looks in his first game after the bye.

Kincaid has 11 catches for 124 yards and a score in his last two games, and he should remain a big part of the offense in a tough matchup against Minnesota. Kincaid has cleared this prop in every game where he’s seen more than three targets in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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