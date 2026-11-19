Thursday Night Football in Week 11 features the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud in desperate need of a win at home against Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts.

These teams are in two different places in 2026, yet they both only have three wins through the first 10 weeks of the season.

Indianapolis traded away several key players at the deadline, including Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, DeForest Buckner, and Quenton Nelson, as the team simply doesn't have the same juice that it did to open the 2025 campaign.

Despite that, the Colts have a win over Houston in 2026, and the Texans have struggled against just about everyone this season.

Houston is 3-6 through nine games, losing on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

The Texans blew a 17-0 lead in that matchup, struggling mightily on offense in the second half.

While C.J. Stroud has played well in the 2026 season, the Houston defense has not lived up to expectations after it finished No. 1 in EPA/Play during the 2025 campaign.

Oddsmakers still have the Texans favored by 12.5 points at home in this AFC South battle. Can Houston get back on track and keep its slim playoff hopes alive?

A win on Thursday would go a long way to getting the Texans back in the mix for the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

All week long, the SI Betting team shared their favorite picks, player props and predictions for this AFC South matchup. Here's a breakdown of some of our favorites to get you ready to bet on the first primetime matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Colts vs. Texans

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Indianapolis Colts-Houston Texans OVER 44.5 (-105) – Iain MacMillan

Jonathan Taylor OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey

Nico Collins Anytime TD (-105) – Peter Dewey

Tank Dell OVER 2.5 Receptions (-125) – Peter Dewey

Indianapolis Colts-Houston Texans OVER 44.5 (-105) – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . For Thursday Night Football in Week 11, he’s taking the OVER between these AFC South teams:

With the spread in the double digits, I have no interest in backing either team. Instead, I'm going to take the OVER.

The Texans' offense has been their strength this season. They're now ninth in the league in EPA per play and fourth in that metric since Week 4. C.J. Stroud has also been phenomenal, ranking inside the top eight in almost every quarterback metric since Week 4. Now they'll get to feast against a horrific Colts defense that's 21st in opponent EPA per play.

Of course, it's hard to trust the Colts' offense, but it's time for us to continue to assume that the Houston offense is going to turn things around and become the elite unit it was the past few seasons. The biggest red flag in this game is that they're 22nd in opponent rush EPA and 27th in opponent rush success rate, which will feed directly into the Colts' offensive strength with Jonathan Taylor.

Jonathan Taylor OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey

Jonathan Taylor has seen his snap share dip a bit in recent weeks – playing less than 70 percent of the offensive plays in four games in a row – yet he’s still handled a ton of touches for Indy.

Taylor carried the ball 13 times for 46 yards in Week 9 against Dallas and 16 times for 83 yards in Week 10 against Miami. He had 23 carries and cleared this prop in Week 3 against Houston, which is 20th in EPA/Rush and allowing 4.0 yards per carry this season.

The Colts star has at least 50 rushing yards in seven of his 10 games this season, picking up at least 45 rushing yards in nine of his games. Taylor is still the safest bet to go off for an Indy team that moved on from both Josh Downs and Keenan Allen at the trade deadline.

Nico Collins Anytime TD (-105) – Peter Dewey

Houston wideout Nico Collins has found the end zone in back-to-back weeks, and he has five touchdowns in seven appearances in the 2026 season.

The clear No. 1 option for this Houston offense through the air, Collins has already seen 55 targets from C.J. Stroud, reeling in 37 of them for 478 yards.

He was targeted 16 times in the loss to Cleveland in Week 10, and with the Houston running game struggling in 2026, I expect the offense to rely on Stroud throwing the ball on Thursday.

The Colts have allowed 17 passing touchdowns this season, but Collins missed the first meeting against them with an injury. I think he makes his presence felt on Thursday night and scores for the third game in a row.

Tank Dell OVER 2.5 Receptions (-125) – Peter Dewey

After missing all of last season and the start of the 2026 season recovering from a brutal knee injury, Tank Dell is back – and thriving – with Stroud at quarterback.

Dell and Stroud have some great chemistry in their time together in the NFL, and the young receiver has played just under 50 percent of the offensive snaps in back-to-back weeks.

In Week 9, Dell had four grabs for 105 yards and a score, receiving nine targets from Stroud. He then followed that up with a three-catch game (on four targets) against Cleveland.

Dell isn’t going to lead this receiver room in snaps, but he’s getting looks from Stroud when he’s out there and is now facing a defense that is 18th in EPA/Pass, allowing the sixth-most passing yards in the league.

I’m willing to take a shot on Dell at this discounted number on a short week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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