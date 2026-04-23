Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet Morgan Geekie, Logan Stankoven; Fade Nathan MacKinnon)

We had another profitable night on Wednesday with Joel Eriksson Ek recording a point and Leo Carlsson firing four shots on net. Porter Martone did pick up an assist, but we had him to score a goal.

I’m targeting a few familiar faces and fading a superstar for my NHL prop picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, April 23.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, April 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Morgan Geekie Anytime Goalscorer (+210) at Sabres

Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (+100) at Senators

Nathan MacKinnon UNDER 1.5 Points (-120) at Kings

Morgan Geekie Anytime Goalscorer (+210) at Sabres

Morgan Geekie is red-hot right now, and I broke down why I’m taking him to score a goal in the Bruins vs. Sabres Game 3 betting preview :

Morgan Geekie was a bit lucky to score on his goal in Game 2, but it all counts the same. He has now scored in both games in these playoffs after finishing the regular season with five goals in his final four games.

Geekie was a bit better at finding the back of the net at home this season than on the road, scoring 22 goals in 40 home games and 17 in 41 road contests.

I’ll keep riding Geekie to score at this 2/1 price.

Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (+100) at Senators

I’m shocked that we’re getting such a good price on Stankoven to record a point, as I explained in the Hurricanes vs. Senators betting preview :

Although he may not look like it at just 5-foot-8, Logan Stankoven is proving to be a big-game player. He scored a goal and assisted on the other one in Game 1, and found the back of the net again in Game 2.

Stankoven now has six points in his last five playoff games dating back to last year’s Eastern Conference Final against the Panthers. He also finished the regular season with 11 points in his final 8 games, giving him 14 points during a 10-game point streak including the playoffs.

Nathan MacKinnon UNDER 1.5 Points (-120) at Kings

The Avalanche have scored just four goals in two games, and I broke down why I’m fading Nathan MacKinnon in the Game 3 betting preview :

It’s always a bit scary to fade a player like Nathan MacKinnon, but the Kings have found an answer for him so far in this series. He has just one point through two games, and went UNDER 1.5 points in seven of his final eight games in the regular season.

MacKinnon can turn it on at any point, but I think Los Angeles will continue to stifle him, especially at home.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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