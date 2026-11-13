Bills vs. Jets Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can Buffalo Cover Big Spread?)

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets have been on different trajectories in recent years, and this season is no different.

The Bills have won four in a row after losing 29-26 to New England in Week 4. That’s their only loss so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Jets are just 2-7, and have lost four in a row after beating the Browns at home.

The Bills have won the last five meetings against the Jets, including 30-10 and 35-8 last season.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup with a final score prediction.

Bills vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bills -8.5 (-110)

Jets +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bills: -395

Jets: +310

Total

50.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, and neither has the total. That’s not too surprising given these two teams.

Bills vs. Jets Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Every season, there is a team that I'm higher on than the market is, and more often than not, I continuously lose money on them, yet I continue to bet on them. The New York Jets are the 2026 version of that team for me.

The Jets are far from a good team, but I still believe they're better than their record. They're 13th in net yards per play (+0.2), 19th in EPA per play, and 10th in success rate. Their secondary has been bad, but they rank 16th in opponent EPA per play, which could go a long way in keeping things tight against the Bills.

I'll take the points with the Jets.

Pick: Jets +7.5 (-110) via DraftKings

I can’t get to where MacMillan is on the Jets, and will happily fade them even at home against the Bills. Buffalo is simply on another level than the Jets right now, and have been for quite some time.

The Bills are 6-2 against the spread this season and have won their last two games by 17 and 26, and the Jets just lost by 23 in Kansas City. Buffalo will win this one by double digits.

Final Score Prediction: Bills 33, Jets 17

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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