Bills vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a big win against the Los Angeles Rams, and are looking to add another win to their resume to improve to 5-1 on the season, which would put them firmly in the driver's seat to win the AFC East.

They'll face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 action, who are coming off two straight losses after starting 3-0 this year. You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets.

Let's dive into my favorite player props for this AFC showdown.

Bills vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ashton Jeanty UNDER 56.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Josh Allen UNDER 32.5 Rush Yards (-109)

Tre Tucker Anytime Touchdown (+285)

Ashton Jeanty UNDER 56.5 Rush Yards (-115)

The Raiders have done a terrible job of running the football this season, ranking 29th in rush EPA and 30th in rush success rate. Ashton Jeanty has averaged only 3.3 yards per carry this season, with 58.2 yards per game. As a result, his offensive snap share has decreased, with him playing just 52.3% of snaps last week against the Patriots.

I'm confident in fading the Raiders' running back in this game.

Josh Allen UNDER 32.5 Rush Yards (-109)

Josh Allen isn't afraid to run the ball early and often, but he doesn't do it every week, and he especially doesn't do it when he doesn't have to. He ran the ball just six times in Week 1, eight times in Week 3, and five times in Week 4. With the Bills being favored in this game, I wouldn't be surprised if he stops taking off himself if they manage to take an early lead.

Tre Tucker Anytime Touchdown (+285)

In this week's Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Tre Tucker to find the end zone as my No. 9-ranked player prop for Week 6:

The Buffalo Bills have given up 76 completions to opposing wide receivers, which is the highest rate in the entire NFL. They have also given up 937 yards and nine touchdowns to the position. That means that while Brock Bowers is the Raiders' No. 1 target, it may be smart for Las Vegas to instead target its wide receivers in the passing game.

Tre Tucker has been the only truly productive wide receiver for the Raiders this season. He has 12 more receptions than any other player at the position. He's a great bet to score his second touchdown of the season.

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