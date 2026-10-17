Bills vs. Raiders Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Bet on Buffalo to Cover on Road)

Both the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders began the season at 3-0, yet they’ve gone in very different directions since.

Buffalo rebounded from a Week 4 loss to New England by beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime on Monday night in Week 5, riding huge performances from both Josh Allen and James Cook. The Bills (4-1) are in the mix for the top spot in the AFC, and they’re favored on the road in this matchup.

Las Vegas also lost to New England – in Week 5 – and it’s 0-2 since the 3-0 start. Kirk Cousins and Co. have struggled against better competition, and the running game (30th in EPA/Rush) has been nonexistent for the second season in a row.

With No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings, the Raiders may only need a couple more losses before they start pivoting their focus to the future. Can the Bills put them closer to a decision with a win in Week 6?

All season long, the SI Betting team is predicting the final score of every NFL game, which should help our readers decide on their spread, total and moneyline bets. You can either tail us – or fade us!

After a strong start, the Raiders are in danger of falling to .500 in the 2026 season. Here’s my final score prediction for this AFC battle in Week 6.

Bills vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bills -5.5 (-105)

Raiders +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Bills: -258

Raiders: +210

Total

53.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Even though Buffalo upset the Rams on Monday night in Week 5, the line for this game has moved in favor of the Raiders. The Bills went from six-point favorites at open to 5.5-point favorites while the total has held steady at 53.5. Buffalo is 4-1 this season, but it has looked beatable over the last three weeks.

Bills vs. Raiders Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan has taken on the challenge of betting on every NFL game this season in his Road to 272 column . Earlier this week, he explained why he’s betting on Buffalo to cover and move to 5-1:

I think I was right about the Raiders when I picked the Patriots last week. This is a team that got off to a hot start, but not one we should view as legitimate contenders. Their defense is a decent unit, but they still are one of the worst rushing offenses in the league, and since they can't run the ball, they have to rely on Kirk Cousins' arm, which is going to work far less often than it did the first four weeks of the season.

The Raiders' offense won't be able to keep pace with Josh Allen and the Bills' offense. I'm happy to lay the points with the spread set below the magic number of seven.

After a soft schedule to start the season, the Raiders have come back to earth with losses to Kansas City and New England in back-to-back weeks. Things won’t get any easier against a Buffalo team that is No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Play, No. 1 in yards per play and No. 5 in success rate.

Now, the Raiders may be able to move the ball against this Buffalo defense, but this spread is inside a touchdown, which makes it a lot easier to stomach. Brock Bowers and the Raiders are a top-10 team in EPA/Pass, but they’re also just 30th in EPA/Rush.

A one-dimensional attack will make things a lot easier for the Bills on defense, especially since they’ve been great against the run, allowing just 3.9 yards per carry in 2026.

I’ll back Josh Allen and Co. to earn an easy win – and cover – in Week 6.

Final Score Prediction: Bills 31, Raiders 20

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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