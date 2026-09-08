Bills vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1

The Buffalo Bills will once again begin their journey of attempting to finally get over the hump and win the franchise's first Super Bowl. Josh Allen won't be around forever, so with every passing season they don't get the job done, the window inches toward being closed.

They'll begin their 2026 campaign against the Houston Texans, another AFC team that's looking to take the next step this season. The Texans have won a playoff game in each of C.J. Stroud's first three seasons, but they're hungry for something more.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this fascinating Week 1 showdown.

Bills vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Bills -1.5 (-102)

Texans +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Bills -110

Texans -106

Total

OVER 44.5 (-110)

UNDER 44.5 (-110)

Bills vs. Texans How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Steptember 13

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Reliant Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Bills record: 0-0

Texans record: 0-0

Bills vs. Texans Betting Trends

Texans are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games vs. Bills

The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 games between these two teams

Bills went 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games of 2025

Texans went 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games of 2025

Bills vs. Texans Key Player to Watch

Josh Allen, QB - Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen enters the 2026 season as the betting favorite to win his second career NFL MVP award. Of course, he would gladly trade that for a Super Bowl ring, but we can safely assume that Allen will once again be one of the most dominant players in the NFL. He threw for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, while adding 579 yards on the ground alone with 14 touchdowns.

Bills vs. Texans Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 1 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this AFC duel:

The Bills have added some key offensive pieces this offseason, most notably DJ Moore at wide receiver. On the other side of the ball, they're going to look extremely different with the likes of Matt Milano and Taron Johnson gone, while adding plenty of young pieces. The jury is out on whether or not that's going to make their defense better, but I think it's going to take them a few weeks to hit their stride. Meanwhile, I think the Bills' offense is going to look as explosive as ever.

My Week 1 strategy is going to be to generally fade the common narrative around the assumed best units in the NFL. The Rams fall under that banner, as I wrote about above, but so does the Texans' defense. Yes, they're likely once again going to be an elite defense, but are they good enough to justify a point total this low in a Week 1 game against the MVP favorite?

The Texans' offense is going to be healthy, and I expect them to surprise some people and be more effective than some bettors assume.

I'm going to bet the OVER in this fascinating AFC showdown.

Pick: OVER 44.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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