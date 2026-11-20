The Kansas City Chiefs are huge home favorites on Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kansas City has won its last two games 35-12 and 35-13 against the Jets and Falcons, respectively, and now the Chiefs get a home matchup against Arizona.

The Cardinals have lost 17-3 and 34-6 in their last two games to fall to 3-7 on the season.

It’s a battle between two teams headed in opposite directions, both recently and over the last decade or so.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup with a final score prediction.

Cardinals vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cardinals +15.5 (-110)

Chiefs -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +800

Chiefs: -1350

Total

40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The line has moved a point since the odds opened for this game, with the spread coming down from 16.5 to 15.5 points. The total has also dropped a point from 41.5 to 40.5.

Cardinals vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Cardinals vs. Chiefs Prediction

No team has had an easier schedule through the first 10 weeks of the season than the Kansas City Chiefs, which makes me think it's time to fade them in the market. Their metrics are all very good on both sides of the ball, but how much of that has been because of their schedule? Have they been good enough to justify a 16.5-point spread against a Cardinals team that has proved feisty at times?

The Cardinals' offense still has some weapons, and let's not discredit them too much based on last week's performance against the Rams. They had the ball for just 17:34. I'm hoping that, with a game under his belt, Carson Beck will show some level of improvement in his second start.

This spread is too lopsided in my opinion, I'll take the points with Arizona.

Pick: Cardinals +16.5 (-110) via Hard Rock

I took the UNDER in this game in the Cardinals vs. Chiefs betting preview , which I suppose correlates with the underdog here. The Cardinals have a decent chance of keeping it within 15 points if there are fewer than 40 points scored.

The Chiefs should win this one comfortably, but maybe not as comfortable as a 16-point victory.

Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 23, Cardinals 10

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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