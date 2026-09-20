Colts vs. Chiefs Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Kansas City Can Cover at Home in Primetime)

The Kansas City Chiefs turned in one of the best performances in the NFL in Week 1, shutting down the Denver Broncos in a 31-10 win on Monday night.

Now, Patrick Mahomes and Co. are looking to improve to 2-0 in primetime, as they’ll host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in Week 2.

The Colts were blown out in their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, allowing four rushing touchdowns from Derrick Henry (three) and Lamar Jackson (one). That could be a massive issue against the Chiefs, as Kenneth Walker III dominated Denver in Week 1, running for 173 yards while scoring once on the ground and once through the air.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP proved to be a massive upgrade for Kansas City at the position, and he could unlock this offense in the 2026 campaign.

Daniel Jones and the Colts would love to avoid an 0-2 start, but they’re one of the bigger underdogs in Week 2. So, how should bettors attack this matchup?

All season long, the SI Betting team plans to predict the final score of NFL games by using the latest odds as a guide. Hopefully, this will help bettors decide on some spread, moneyline and total bets while also giving a chance for an exact score prediction.

Sunday Night Football should be a fun one after the Chiefs’ dazzling Week 1, so let’s dive into my score prediction for this AFC battle.

Colts vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Colts +6.5 (+100)

Chiefs -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Colts: +230

Chiefs: -285

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

There hasn’t been movement to the spread in this game, but the total dropped from 48.5 to 46.5 after Kansas City held Denver to just 10 points in Week 1, posting the No. 1 EPA/Play defensively in the league.

A popular team like Kansas City may get bet up to -7 by the time this game kicks off on Sunday night.

Colts vs. Chiefs Score Prediction

Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column , taking the Chiefs to cover at home:

The Chiefs might be all the way back. Bringing back Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator may have been exactly what they needed. Patrick Mahomes looks healthy, and their one-two punch at running back with Kenneth Walker and Emmett Johnson got off to a fast start to their seasons.

Meanwhile, the Colts' defense looked atrocious against the Ravens, and Daniel Jones' lack of mobility tells me he may still have a nagging injury that's keeping him from using his best weapon.

I think Kansas City runs away with the win in this game.

I’m also on the Chiefs in this matchup, something I wrote about in our betting preview of this Sunday Night Football showdown earlier in the week.

Even though Mahomes started slow against Denver, he ended up completing 12 of his last 14 passes, and he has a much easier matchup against a Colts defense that was torched for 41 points in Week 1, ranking 29th in the NFL in EPA/Play.

The addition of Walker has already started to pay off for Kansas City, and it should be able to handle business at home, where it is 6-3-1 against the spread dating back to the 2025 season.

Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 27, Colts 17

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .