Colts vs. Commanders Best Prop Bets for NFL London Game in Week 4 (Fade Jonathan Taylor)

Be sure to set your alarms on Sunday morning, because the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders will face each other in an early morning matchup for the first NFL London Series game of the 2026 season.

If you want to bet on a few player props for this interconference showdown, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorites.

Colts vs. Commanders Best Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jonathan Taylor UNDER 90.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Stefon Diggs OVER 4.5 Receptions (+127)

Daniel Jones to Throw an Interception (+104)

Jonathan Taylor UNDER 90.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

I ranked Jonathan Taylor to go UNDER his rushing yards total as my No. 6-ranked prop in the Week 4 edition of the Player Prop Countdown:

Age may be catching up to Jonathan Taylor. Sure, his total yards are still solid, but he has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry through the first three weeks, which is a full yard lower than his 2025 average. Now, he has to face a Commanders team that has been solid at stopping the run this season, giving up just 3.8 yards per rush, third in opponent rush EPA, and sixth in opponent rush success rate.

It's a bold move, but I'm ready to fade the Colts' running back.

Stefon Diggs OVER 4.5 Receptions (+127)

Terry McLaurin may have more receiving yards than Stefon Diggs, but the two wide receivers have the same number of targets with 22, and Diggs has more receptions with 13. I see no reason why his production will slow down, especially considering he hauled in four receptions on seven targets against a much tougher Seahawks secondary last week. I have faith that Marcus Mariota will get him at least five receptions on Sunday morning.

Daniel Jones to Throw an Interception (+104)

Daniel Jones is either getting off to a slow start this season, or he has regressed from how he looked before his injury a year ago. The fact of the matter is that he has thrown an interception in each of the Colts' first three games this season. The fact that he's available at plus-money to throw another interception on Sunday makes this a no-brainer bet, in my opinion.

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