Colts vs. Jaguars Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can Jacksonville Cover Big Spread?)

The Jacksonville Jaguars return home from their London residency to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

The Jags split their two games across the pond, taking down the Eagles before losing to the Texans. They’ve now had their bye week to get back home and prepare for this matchup.

The Colts have lost three games in a row and are just 1-3 on the road this season. It’s been tough sledding in Indianapolis this year, with Jonathan Taylor’s name now in trade rumors after the team already traded Quenton Nelson.

The Jaguars beat the Colts in both meetings last season, each of which came in December.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup with a final score prediction.

Colts vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Colts +10 (-110)

Jaguars -10 (-110)

Moneyline

Colts: +370

Jaguars: -485

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The spread has moved quite a bit since the odds opened for this game due to the trade news. The Jaguars are now double-digit favorites after opening at -7.5. The total hasn’t moved from 46.5, though.

Colts vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

The Indianapolis Colts are a bottom-three team in the NFL. They're 31st in net yards per play at -1.3, and they rank in the bottom third of the league in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. Their only weapon is Jonathan Taylor and their run game, meaning when they face a team that can stop the run, like the Vikings did last week, they're in serious trouble.

Now they face a Jaguars team that's fourth in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. They also allow the fewest yards per carry at just 3.2 yards per rush. If that holds true in this game, the Colts will be weaponless in this AFC South duel.

Pick: Jaguars -7.5 (-110) via FanDuel

The line has moved since MacMillan wrote his column, but I still think I like the Jaguars at the -10 spread. There is a chance the Colts play it safe with Jonathan Taylor if those trade rumors are real, and they can only run the ball so much anyway if they’re losing.

Jacksonville blew out the Browns and Patriots in its two true home games this season. I think we see another Jaguars blow out this week after the bye.

Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 30, Colts 13

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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