Colts vs. Steelers Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Can Pittsburgh Stay Undefeated At Home?)

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to make it three wins in a row when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

After losing to the Ravens and Chiefs to begin the season, the Colts upset the Texans then beat the Commanders in London last week.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have been up and down so far this year. They have won their two home games, though, beating the Falcons 20-13 in Week 1 and getting a 30-27 win over the Bengals in Week 3.

Pittsburgh got the best of the Colts with a 27-20 victory last November.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 5 matchup with a final score prediction.

Colts vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Colts +2.5 (-105)

Steelers -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Colts: +124

Steelers: -148

Total

44.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Line Movement: Neither the spread nor total has moved since the odds opened for this game. The -2.5 is now at -115 after opening at -110, so that’s something.

Colts vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

The Colts are in an extremely tough spot in this game. They're coming off an international game and now have to play on the road against a team that's coming off a mini-bye, as the Steelers haven't played since last Thursday Night Football.

I also have some significant concerns about this Colts team. They enter this week ranking dead last in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1.7. To be fair, they have had a relatively tough schedule to begin the season, with games against the Ravens, Chiefs, and Texans, but their defense has been bad throughout, ranking 22nd in opponent EPA per play.

I don't think the Colts are good enough to overcome the travel and rest discrepancy between these two teams.

Pick: Steelers -2.5 (-110) via DraftKings

This is a great schedule spot for the Steelers, as Macmillan noted above. Not only do they have a few extra days off due to the Thursday Night Football game, but the Colts have to deal with the travel coming back from London and getting used to local time again.

Indianapolis might be chuffed with last week’s win, but Pittsburgh is the play at home this week.

Final Score Prediction: Steelers 27, Colts 24

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