Colts vs. Vikings Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Can Minnesota Stay Undefeated?)

The Minnesota Vikings will look to stay undefeated when they return from the bye to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings are 5-0 on the season and 4-1 against the spread, only failing to cover as -9.5 favorites in a 15-10 win over the Dolphins.

On the other hand, the Colts fell to 2-4 last week with an upset loss to the previously winless Titans. It was their second straight loss after a 34-22 defeat in Pittsburgh on Oct. 11.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 7 matchup with a final score prediction.

Colts vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Colts +6.5 (-110)

Vikings -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Colts: +225

Vikings: -275

Total

41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The spread has gone up by half a point since the odds opened for this game, while the total has come down a point to 41.5 from 42.5.

Colts vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

I'm starting to think the Colts are a bottom-three team in the NFL, but people haven't realized it yet. Heading into Week 7, they're 31st in net yards per play (-1.3), 21st in EPA per play, and 28th in opponent EPA per play. Their only redeeming quality has been Jonathan Taylor. If it wasn't for JT, their offensive numbers would be in the bottom five as well.

If I close my eyes and think about this matchup, all I can envision is the Vikings' defense living in the Colts' backfield. Not only are they going to blitz Daniel Jones into oblivion, but they also lead the league in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate, meaning they're perfectly equipped to stop the one weapon Indianapolis has.

The Vikings offense has me a bit concerned, but I'm hoping Kyler Murray can find some momentum after a BYE week.

Pick: Vikings -5.5 (-118) via FanDuel

This really is a horrible matchup for the Colts. They’ve lost two games in a row, including last week to the lowly Titans, and now have a road matchup against an undefeated team off their bye week.

Now, the Vikings may not be as strong as some undefeated teams of the past through five games, but they’ve still shown to be much better than the Vikings. And you can only beat who you’re scheduled to play.

Minnesota deserves to be this big of a favorite out of its bye against the Colts.

Final Score Prediction: Vikings 27, Colts 17

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