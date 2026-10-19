Commanders vs. 49ers Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Can San Francisco Cover TD Spread?)

The Washington Commanders are hoping to have a better time when they visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders let the clock run out in last week’s 27-27 tie against the Giants, and now have to face off against one of the best teams in the league.

The 49ers are off to a 5-0 start, scoring at least 24 points in all five contests. They’re coming off an impressive 32-29 upset win in Seattle last week.

San Francisco beat the Commanders 27-10 in Washington back in 2023.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 6 matchup with a final score prediction.

Commanders vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Commanders +7.5 (-112)

49ers -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Commanders: +330

49ers: -425

Total

51.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this matchup. The total has dropped from 51.5 to 50.5, although the Over 51.5 was -118.

Commanders vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

The only argument you can make to bet on the Commanders in this game, and it's not necessarily one that I'd disagree with, is that so many things have gone right for the 49ers through the first five weeks that they're bound to have a game where things go wrong. If that happens, and if Jayden Daniels can drag the Commanders' offense down the field enough, maybe Washington can cover this spread.

With that being said, that's not enough for me to take the Commanders here, and considering I expect the line to shift even more towards San Francisco this week, I'll take them at -7.5 while I still can.

There's a strong argument to be made that the 49ers are the best team in the NFL. They're second in net yards per play (+1.7), second in EPA per play, first in success rate, fourth in opponent EPA per play, and eighth in opponent success rate.

They're well-balanced on both sides of the ball, and now they get to host a bad Commanders team in a prime time slot. There's a chance this game gets ugly.

Pick: 49ers -7.5 (-109) via Caesars

I wanted to find a way to take the Commanders here, but I just don’t think +7.5 is enough points. At the same time, you can’t really expect a larger spread given what Washington has shown so far this season.

If this were a run-of-the-mill Sunday afternoon game, maybe the Commanders could get a backdoor cover. I don’t expect that in primetime on Monday night, though. The 49ers are 4-1 against the spread this season, after all.

Final Score Prediction: 49ers 30, Commanders 20

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