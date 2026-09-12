Commanders vs. Eagles Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Can Washington Pull Off Road Upset?)

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders in an NFC East showdown to open the season.

The Birds continued their reign atop the division last year, going 11-6 in the regular season but falling to San Francisco in the Wild Card round.

Meanwhile, it was a season to forget for the Commanders, who went 5-12 thanks to some major injuries, including the then-reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels.

Both of the meetings between these teams last year occurred late in the season, with the Eagles winning 29-18 in Washington before the Commanders got a 24-17 victory against the Birds’ backups in Week 18.

This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 1 matchup.

Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Commanders +5.5 (-112)

Eagles -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Commanders: +180

Eagles: -218

Total

44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Line Movement: Neither the spread nor the total has moved since the odds opened for this NFC East matchup.

Commanders vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

While I still believe the Eagles are the team to beat in the NFC East this season, there are still some things they have to prove to me before I'm ready to lay points on them. First of all, can they find a way to replace A.J. Brown's production at wide receiver with him now in New England? Also, I can't mention the Bears' record in one-score games without mentioning that the Eagles had an even better record in one-score games at 8-4.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders have filled some holes on their roster and are much healthier than they were a year ago. They need Jayden Daniels to get back to his 2024 form, but entering this season healthy should go a long way toward doing that.

I'm going to take the points with Washington.

Pick: Commanders +5.5 (-108)

As an Eagles fan, I unfortunately agree with MacMillan here.

Philadelphia tends to make things harder than it needs to be, especially early in the season, and Washington is going to come out hungry after last year’s divisional meetings.

The Birds may squeak out a win, but they won’t cover the spread.

Final Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Commanders 23

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