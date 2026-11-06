Cowboys vs. Colts Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Can Dallas Cover on Road?)

The Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts face off in a battle between two disappointing squads thus far.

Dallas started the season 2-2, but has lost three of its last four games. That lone win came in Philadelphia, which would be impressive had the Eagles not been ravaged by injuries.

The Colts also started the year 2-2, and have yet to win since Oct. 4 in Washington. They got blown out 42-7 at Jacksonville last week after a pair of closer losses.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 9 matchup with a final score prediction.

Cowboys vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cowboys -5.5 (-112)

Colts +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Cowboys: -238

Colts: +195

Total

51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has dropped a point from 52.5 to 51.5.

Cowboys vs. Colts Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

I'm going to break my own rule of betting against the Cowboys any time that they're laying points. It makes sense in a lot of situations, but the Colts are the worst team in the entire NFL and are actively getting worse as they continue to sell all their assets. They currently rank dead last in the league in net yards per play at -1.4.

As bad as the Dallas defense is, I'm not willing to bet on the Colts being able to take advantage, considering they rank 31st in the league in EPA per play.

The Cowboys' biggest defensive weakness is their secondary, which is good news for Dallas since they should be able to do an effective job of stopping the run, the Colts' only path to moving the ball.

The Cowboys' top five offense is good enough to lead them to this win.

Pick: Cowboys -5.5 (-110) via FanDuel

I think my best bet in this game would be on the OVER, but taking the Cowboys on the spread isn’t too far behind. Even a lackluster Colts offense should be able to get to close to 20 points against Dallas. The Cowboys have allowed 20 or more points in all eight games this season, after all.

Indianapolis has also allowed a ton of points on more than one occasion this season, yielding 33 or more points in four of its eight games.

Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 34, Colts 20

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.