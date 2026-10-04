Is De'Von Achane Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Vikings in NFL Week 4)

Miami Dolphins star running back De'Von Achane suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving an already offense without its best player.

Achane is out for the season, leaving Jaylen Wright and Olli Gordon II as the main options for the Dolphins in the backfield.

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and will be out for the season, sources tell @rapsheet and me. pic.twitter.com/oQrUYX1AAF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2026

Wright is listed ahead of Gordon on the depth chart, but it was Gordon that saw 17 carries for 41 yards and a score in Week 3 with Wright banged up. Now, Wright is expected to play in Week 4, making for an interesting timeshare against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense.

Prior to his injury, Achane had 34 carries for 127 yards and seven catches for 49 yards in two-plus game. He did not record a single touchdown.

It's going to be very tough for the Dolphins to replace the speedy running back, and the SI team is actually fading one of Miami's backups in Week 4.

Best Dolphins Prop Bet vs. Vikings

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite player prop for the Miami running game with Achane sidelined.

Ollie Gordon II UNDER 21.5 Rush Yards (-115) via Caesars

With De'Von Achane now out for the season after suffering an ACL injury last week, fantasy owners and bettors alike were scrambling to get a piece of Ollie Gordon II. Unfortunately for those who did, the Dolphins' true No. 2 back, Jaylen Wright, is on his way to returning to the field this week. If that happens, Gordon's carries may be limited. Even if he does play, he'll have to face a Vikings defense that ranks second in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. All of that adds up to me betting the UNDER on his rushing yards.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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