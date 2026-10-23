Dolphins vs. Jets Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Can Miami Get First Win?)

The Miami Dolphins are still looking for their first win as they hit the road for a Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Not only have the Dolphins yet to win a game, but they’ve only covered the spread once. That came three weeks ago as +9.5 underdogs in a 15-10 loss in Minnesota. Miami is coming off its bye, though.

Meanwhile, the Jets are looking to bounce back at home after a 26-19 loss in New England last week. They’re 1-1 at home this season, including a 17-12 win against the Browns earlier this month.

The Dolphins won both matchups against the Jets last season.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 7 matchup with a final score prediction.

Dolphins vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dolphins +4.5 (-110)

Jets -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Dolphins: +190

Jets: -230

Total

39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, with the total increasing from 38.5 to 39.5 in this AFC East matchup.

Dolphins vs. Jets Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

We all know the Dolphins aren't a good football team, but I'd make the argument we don't know yet know if they're just a normal bad team, or the worst team in the league. Yes, they're 0-5 to begin the season, but their games have come against the Raiders, 49ers, Chiefs, Vikings, and Bengals. That means they've played three undefeated teams, and two teams who will be battling for a playoff spot. This is their first game this season that will come against a team that's anywhere close to their caliber.

The Jets certainly have some redeeming qualities, especially on defense, but they're not a team that's going to be winning any blowouts this season. Let's see if the Dolphins can hang with them in this AFC East battle.

Pick: Dolphins +5.5 (-110) via TheScore Bet

You know what? I think the Dolphins could get their first win this week.

Miami has the advantage of a bye week and the Jets being more down than up this season. The Dolphins also won both meetings last season, even if these rosters look a bit different.

These teams aren’t as far apart as their records suggest in the first half of the season.

Final Score Prediction: Dolphins 20, Jets 17

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