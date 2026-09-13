Dolphins vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1

It may not be the best game on the board, but the Sunday afternoon showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders will still tell us something about how this season will go for both teams, and it also provides us with some betting options.

You can find the odds and my best bet for the game in my full betting preview. In this article, I'm going to give you my best player props for this AFC showdown.

Dolphins vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Michael Mayer 5+ Receptions (-102)

De'Von Achane UNDER 71.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Jack Bech Anytime Touchdown (+800)

Michael Mayer 5+ Receptions (-102)

Brock Bowers may be out of this game, but don't discount the skill of the backup tight end for the Raiders, Michael Mayer. He hauled in 35 receptions for 328 yards across 13 games last season. In his fourth year, he's going to improve yet again. I expect Kirk Cousins to lean on his tight end, and I think Mayer is undervalued in the betting market.

De'Von Achane UNDER 71.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

In the Week 1 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I made the case for betting the UNDER on De'Von Achane's rushing yards total. It's my No. 5-ranked player prop for this week:

De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins are in a similar situation to Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons. The Dolphins have few, if any, legitimate players on offense outside of Achane. That leaves the Las Vegas Raiders with an extremely easy defensive game plan. If they can stack the box and stop Achane, the Dolphins won't have many other places to go.

Jack Bech Anytime Touchdown (+800)

If you're looking for a long-shot touchdown bet this week, Jack Bech might be your guy. He only hauled in 20 receptions a year ago, but he comes into this season as one of the three starting receivers for the Las Vegas Raiders, and it's not like he has much competition at the position, with Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor taking up the other two starting roles at the position. His odds should certainly be shorter than 8-1 this week.

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