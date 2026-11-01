Eagles vs. Commanders Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can Washington Get Revenge?)

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

After a 2-0 start to the season, including a 24-22 win over Washington in Week 1, the injuries and losses have been piling up for the Eagles.

Washington was able to get a win in its home opener in Week 3, but a tie against the Giants a few weeks ago is the closest it’s come to tasting victory again. The Commanders are coming off their bye week, though, after a respectable 23-17 loss at San Francisco.

Who will win this NFC East showdown?

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup with a final score prediction.

Eagles vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Eagles +6 (-108)

Commanders -6 (-112)

Moneyline

Eagles: +205

Commanders: -250

Total

40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The spread has moved quite a bit since the odds opened for this game. The Eagles’ injury news regarding Saquon Barkley has moved the spread up to six points after opening at Commanders -3.5. The total is still at 40.5, though.

Eagles vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction

I'm going to hope that Saquon Barkley is healthy enough to play in this game, because if he is, the Eagles will have a path to cover the spread. The Commanders' run defense has been bad this season, ranking 31st in opponent rush success rate, meaning the Eagles should be able to run the ball against them.

I still think the Eagles have enough skill on offense to compete with a bad Commanders team, so I'm not ready to lay the points on Washington. I'll back the Eagles as underdogs for a second straight week.

Pick: Eagles +4.5 (-112) via DraftKings

It’s looking like Saquon Barkley is trending toward missing this week’s game, although there’s always a chance he suits up for the game after missing practice for most of the week.

Nevertheless, I can’t lay a touchdown with this Commanders team. The Eagles will get up for a divisional matchup, especially in primetime, and it wouldn’t shock me if the Birds somehow pulled off the upset.

Final Score Prediction: Commanders 23, Eagles 20

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