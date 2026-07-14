England vs. Argentina Odds Make Small Shift Towards Lionel Messi and Defending Champs

The second semifinal matchup in the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place on Wednesday, July 15, as the defending World Cup Champions – Argentina – take on England in a highly anticipated match.

Lionel Messi and Argentina have gone a perfect 6-0 in the 2026 World Cup and have won 10 consecutive international matches, yet the defending champs are underdogs on Wednesday.

England has not made a World Cup Final since it won it all in 1966, and this is just the third semifinal appearance for the nation since that win.

Despite that, England opened as the favorite to advance on Wednesday, and it remains in that spot on Tuesday morning. There has been some odds movement towards Argentina to win on Wednesday, but the futures market suggests that an England vs. France matchup in the final is the most likely outcome.

Here’s a look at all of the latest odds ahead of Wednesday’s contest.

England vs. Argentina Odds in World Cup Semifinal

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

To Advance

England: -135

Argentina: +110

3-Way Moneyline

England: +165

Argentina: +200

Draw: +190

Total

2.5 (Over +130/Under -165)

There hasn’t been any movement in the odds to advance to the World Cup Final, but there has been some movement in the three-way moneyline ahead of Wednesday’s match.

Argentina has gone from a +205 underdog to a +200 underdog while England is now +165 to win in regulation after opening at +155. Oddsmakers have also shifted the line for a draw from +200 to +190.

There’s some momentum for Argentina to win this match in regulation, but it’s hard to look past the team’s struggles in the knockout round. Argentina needed extra time to hold off Cape Verde in the Round of 32, and it fell behind 2-0 against Egypt in the Round of 16 before staging a miraculous comeback in the final 15 minutes.

In the quarterfinals, Argentina was in control against Switzerland, but it still needed extra time to complete a 3-1 win. So, it makes sense that oddsmakers still view the defending champs as 2/1 long shots to win this match in 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, England has four wins in full time, one win in extra time and one draw so far in this tournament. It went to extra time in a 2-1 win over Norway in the quarterfinals.

Messi and Argentina won the World Cup in 2022, but a repeat won’t be easy based on the latest odds. Argentina (+450) has the worst odds to win the World Cup while France (+130), Spain (+320) and England (+340) round out the rest of the remaining field.

The move for Argentina in the futures market is notable, as it was +360 to win the World Cup on Monday . France went from +150 to +130 in that market, which is the only other move ahead of the semis.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .