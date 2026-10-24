Giants vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7

J.J. McCarthy is officially set to get his first start as a New York Giant, giving him a chance to redeem himself after failing to live up to expectations in Minnesota.

He has a tough first test ahead of him when he and the Giants hit the road to take on the Houston Texans, fresh off a big win in London against the Jaguars.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite prop bets for this interconference showdown.

Giants vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

J.J. McCarthy UNDER 204.5 Passing Yards (-115)

C.J. Stroud OVER 260.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Marvin Harrison Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+280)

J.J. McCarthy UNDER 204.5 Passing Yards (-115)

J.J. McCarthy going UNDER his passing yards total is my No. 4-ranked bet in this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown:

Praise be to Gamblor, we get to bet against J.J. McCarthy again! I don't care how good he looked when he came in for relief for Jameis Winston against the Saints last week; I remember how bad he was for the Vikings, and I don't expect his stint with the Giants to go much better. To make matters worse, he now has to face one of the best defenses in the NFL, which has one of the best cornerback tandems. This could be an ugly performance for Nine.

C.J. Stroud OVER 260.5 Passing Yards (-115)

C.J. Stroud has been playing better than people have given him credit for. He has gone over 260.5 passing yards in five of his six games, including last week when he threw for 312 yards against an extremely strong Jaguars' defense. He now gets to face a Giants' defense that ranks 22nd in opponent dropback EPA.

As long as the Texans don't have too big a lead in the second half, leading to them abandoning the run game, Stroud is a great bet to go over his passing yards total.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+280)

Marvin Harrison Jr. only played 19% of offensive snaps in his first game with the Texans, but that was enough snaps for him to haul in three receptions for 34 yards. It's clear he has a certain level of chemistry with his former college teammate Stroud, and I expect him to play more offensive snaps this week. It's only a matter of time before he scores his first touchdown as a Texan.

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