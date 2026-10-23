Giants vs. Texans Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Can Houston Cover Big Spread?)

The Houston Texans are looking to keep rolling when they host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

After a 0-4 start to the season, Houston got back on track with a 26-3 win in Tennessee, and then a 34-31 win over the Jaguars in London last week.

On the other hand, the Giants haven’t won a game since starting the season 3-1. Of course, they played to a tie in Washington before falling 34-27 at home to the Saints last week.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 7 matchup with a final score prediction.

Giants vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Giants +10.5 (-112)

Texans -10.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Giants: +390

Texans: -520

Total

42.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Line Movement: The spread has moved an important point since the odds opened for this game, going from -9.5 to -10.5. The total has also moved by a point, going down from 43.5 to 42.5.

Giants vs. Texans Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Giants vs. Texans Prediction

The No. 1 thing that immediately sticks out to me when it comes to these two teams in their difference in their strengths of schedule. Sure, the Texans may be 2-4, and the Giants are 3-2-1, but the Texans have had the sixth most difficult schedule so far this season, with games against the likes of the Bills, Bengals, Cowboys, and Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Giants have had the third-easiest schedule in the league with games against the Titans, Cardinals, Commanders, and Saints.

The Houston offense continues to look like a completely different unit as long as Nico Collins remains healthy. Its defense has had a slow start, but I still have faith they'll be one of the best defenses in the NFL for the rest of the way. They'll be able to put the Giants' quarterback in a blender, no matter who it ends up being on Sunday.

I don't mind laying the points on Houston.

Pick: Texans -9.5 (-110) via BetRivers

The Texans are clearly the better overall team than the Giants, despite their records, as MacMillan mentioned, but I think I still need to see an impressive win before I can lay double-digit points.

Sure, the Texans blew out the Titans 26-3 two weeks ago, but the Giants are better than Tennessee, and New York’s only blowout loss came in a game where they lost Jaxson Dart early on.

Final Score Prediction: Texans 27, Giants 20

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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