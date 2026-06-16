Guardians vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 16

The Cleveland Guardians hit the road for a three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers starting on Tuesday night.

The Guardians bounced back from a four-game losing streak to take the first two of their weekend series against the Tigers. They’ve now had two days off after the series finale was rained out on Sunday.

The Brewers kept chugging along by taking two of three from the Phillies after a road trip in Denver and Las Vegas.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. Brewers on Tuesday, June 16.

Guardians vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-163)

Brewers -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Guardians +129

Brewers -156

Total

8.0 (Over -113/Under -107)

Guardians vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Slade Cecconi (3-5, 4.83 ERA)

Brewers: Robert Gasser (0-3, 6.38 ERA)

Slade Cecconi has dropped his ERA from 6.56 on May 2 down to a respectable 4.83 here in the middle of June. He’s allowed 13 runs on 39 hits in 37 innings (3.16 ERA) in his last seven starts. That includes allowing just three runs on 10 hits in 11 innings against the Yankees in his last two outings.

Robert Gasser has had two solid starts this season against the Twins and Giants, while also getting beat up by the Dodgers and Athletics. He allowed six runs on eight hits (four home runs) at Las Vegas Ballpark last week.

Guardians vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): CLEG, BREW

Guardians record: 39-33

Brewers record: 43-26

Guardians vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jackson Chourio OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-148)

Jackson Chourio is heating up in June. After batting .266 with two home runs in 22 games in May, he’s hitting .414 with seven home runs in 13 games (12 starts) this month. He has an .845 slugging percentage and 1.298 OPS in that span.

Chourio is 16 for 35 (.457) with two doubles and five home runs during a seven game hitting streak. He’s now gone OVER 1.5 HRR in over two-thirds of his games this season.

Guardians vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Brewers have been one of the best teams in the league this season, but the Guardians aren’t too far behind. Cleveland also has an advantage on the mound with Slade Cecconi set to face off against Robert Gasser.

Cecconi has allowed three runs or fewer in seven straight starts, posting a 3.16 ERA (13 ER in 37 IP) in that span. Meanwhile, Gasser has been up and down in his four starts, and the Brewers have lost all four.

The Guardians have also been great against left-handed pitching this year. They’re just 23-26 vs. RHP but 16-7 vs. LHP.

Pick: Guardians +129

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