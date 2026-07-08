Guardians vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 8

The Minnesota Twins are looking to make it four wins in a row when they host the Cleveland Guardians in the middle game of a three-game set on Wednesday night.

The Twins won their final two games at Yankee Stadium and are now 7-2 in their last nine.

On the flip side, the Guardians have lost three in a row and five of their last eight contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. Twins on Wednesday, July 8.

Guardians vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-192)

Twins -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Guardians +108

Twins -131

Total

8.0 (Over -119/Under -101)

Guardians vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Slade Cecconi (4-6, 4.44 ERA)

Twins: Connor Prielipp (2-5, 4.96 ERA)

Slade Cecconi is looking to shake off one of his worst starts in a while. He allowed five runs on nine hits in five innings against the White Sox. He had allowed just six earned runs in 28.2 innings in his five previous starts, but the Guardians only won one of those games.

Connor Prielipp has been finding it recently. He’s gone six innings in each of his last three starts, yielding four, three, and two runs. The southpaw allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits in five innings against Cleveland back in May.

Guardians vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): CLEG, MNNT

Guardians record: 47-45

Twins record: 45-47

Guardians vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Josh Bell OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-116)

Josh Bell has his batting average back above .250 for the first time since April. Over the last month, Bell is 30 for 95 (.316) with eight home runs, six doubles, and one triple for the big man.

Bell bats in the middle of the Twins’ order, and has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 60% of his games this season. That includes three straight and eight of his last nine contests. Going back a bit further, he’s cashed this prop in 16 of his last 19 games.

Guardians vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Twins and Guardians are heading in opposite directions in the AL Central as of late.

Minnesota has won three in a row and 7 of its last 10, while Cleveland is on a three-game losing streak and a 3-5 stretch in its last five.

Slade Cecconi is coming off a rough start against the White Sox, allowing five runs on nine hits in five innings. Meanwhile, Connor Prielipp has thrown two straight quality starts, although the Twins defense failed him two starts ago with three unearned runs as well.

The Twins have won three straight against the Guardians, and they’re on the up and up right now. I’ll back Minnesota as short home favorites tonight.

Pick: Twins -131

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