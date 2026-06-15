Iran vs. New Zealand Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Monday's World Cup action will wrap up with a showdown in Group G between Iran and New Zealand.

If either of these teams wants to challenge for the top spot in the group, winning tonight's match is imperative. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this intriguing showdown.

Iran vs. New Zealand Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

3-Way Moneyline

Iran -136

New Zealand +390

Draw +235

Total

OVER 2.5 (+140)

UNDER 2.5 (-179)

Iran vs. New Zealand How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 15

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Iran record: 0-0-0

New Zealand record: 0-0-0

Iran vs. New Zealand World Cup History

These two countries have faced each other twice in their history. Iran has a 1-1-0 record against New Zealand, with the latest being a 3-0 win in the AFC-OFC Challenge in 2003.

Iran World Cup History

This is the seventh World Cup appearance in Iran's history. They have never made it out of the Group Stage, holding a record of 3-4-11.

New Zealand World Cup History

This is New Zealand's third World Cup appearance, with their latest coming in 2010 in South Africa. Their record in the first two appearances is 0-3-3.

Iran vs. New Zealand Best Prop Bet

Mehdi Taremi Anytime Goalscorer (+180)

If you're looking for a goalscorer to bet on, Peter Dewey made the case for betting on Mehdi Taremi in his Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today article:

Iran’s Mehdi Taremi is arguably the team’s best goalscorer entering the World Cup, and he has a favorable matchup with Iran favored to beat New Zealand on Monday night.

Taremi had 10 goals in 24 matches for Olympiacos in the 2025-26 season, and he scored twice in 10 Champions League matches. In World Cup action, Taremi had two goals and an assist in three matches in 2022.

New Zealand has allowed 18 goals in its last 10 international matches while posting 1.75 expected goals against per game. So, Iran should be in the mix to score two times on Monday, which makes Taremi a pretty decent value at near 2/1 odds.

Iran vs. New Zealand Prediction and Best Bet

In my World Cup Best Bets Today article, I made the case for betting on this match ending in a draw:

We're going to go from a match between two offensive-minded teams to a match between two possession-based, defensive squads in New Zealand vs. Iran. The betting market agrees with that fact, with the UNDER 2.5 goals set as high as -190. If it's going to be a low-scoring affair, there could be value on a draw. I wouldn't be surprised if we see the first 0-0 result of the tournament in this matchup. Let's take a shot on it ending in a draw at +250.

Pick: Draw +250

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