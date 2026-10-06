Jayden Daniels Injury Update Keeps Commanders as Clear Favorite in Odds vs. Giants

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has not played since he suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, but it appears he's on track to return in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Monday that the "goal" for Daniels is to have a full week of practice in the lead up to him starting against the Giants. Last week, Daniels was limited in practice and eventually was ruled out for the team's loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dan Quinn on Jayden Daniels for Week 5: “The goal is for him to have a full week of practice and start on Sunday.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 5, 2026

Veteran backup Marcus Mariota injured his knee in the Week 4 loss, forcing the Commanders to play rookie Athan Kaliakmanis against Indy. That didn't end well, as Kaliakmanis completed just 15 of his 33 pass attempts for 186 yards, one score and one pick in Week 4, adding three carries for 16 yards on the ground.

The opening odds for this NFC East battle between the Giants and Commanders already signaled that Daniels was in line to play. After opening as three-point favorites at home, Washington has remained in that spot at DraftKings Sportsbook and is -170 to knock off the division-leading Giants in Week 5.

Washington is off to a 1-3 start, but it's clear that the betting market views this team with a healthy Daniels as a much better squad than the Jameis Winston-led Giants.

The Commanders remain a long shot to make the playoffs (currently +690), but a division win in Week 5 would likely improve that number. In Daniels' lone healthy season, Washington made the NFC Championship Game (the 2024 season) and was one of the best teams in the conference during the regular season.

This season, Daniels has completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 260 yards. He was really solid against Dallas in Week 2 before going down in the first half, completing 11 of 17 passes against for 96 yards and a score.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .