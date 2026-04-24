Knicks, Nuggets NBA Finals Odds Crater, Thunder Outright Favorites for First Time 

The Knicks lost a second straight game by one point after a second straight missed opportunity to win it at the buzzer. They’re now down 2-1 against the Hawks in their first-round matchup and their odds to win the NBA Championship are tanking along with them.

The Knicks were +2200 to win the finals after losing Game 2 to the Hawks , but are now +3300. Somehow, they’re still above the Hawks, who are +10000 to win the title.

Another surprise is the Denver Nuggets, who were the second betting favorite to win the NBA title coming into the playoffs, and were at +800 earlier this week, but are now +2000 after falling behind the Minnesota Timberwolves 2-1 in their series. The Nuggets won 12 in a row to finish the regular season and cruised to a win over Minnesota to open their playoff series. Since then, Minnesota has dominated, including last night's 17-point beatdown.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have seemingly benefited the most from the Nuggets' fall. They were even money +100 earlier this week , but are now outright favorites at -130 on FanDuel. They’ve dominated the Suns and play the winner of Lakers-Rockets in the next round. LA is up 2-0 in that series.

The Spurs and Celtics are behind them in the odds at +600 and +650, respectively. The Cavs are +1200, the only other team above the Nuggets.

The Knicks are the biggest disappointment of the playoffs so far. They blew a double-digit lead against the Hawks in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden and lost when Mikal Bridges missed on a pull-up jumper at the buzzer. In Game 3, they had the ball with 12 seconds left down one and didn’t even get a shot off.

Cleraly, oddsmakers don’t believe they’re real contenders.

The Knicks are actually underdogs to win their first-round series. They’re +108 at FanDuel. Atlanta is now -125. Denver is +100 to win their series. Minnesota is -118.

Here are all the finals odds on FanDuel.

NBA Finals Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder -130

Boston Celtics +600

San Antonio Spurs +650

Cleveland Cavaliers +1200

Denver Nuggets +2000

Detroit Pistons +2200

New York Knicks +3300

Los Angeles Lakers +5000

Minnesota Timberwolves +7000

Atlanta Hawks +12500

Philadelphia 76ers +22500

Houston Rockets +25000

Orlando Magic +35000

Portland Trail Blazers +100000

Phoenix Suns +100000

Toronto Raptors +100000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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