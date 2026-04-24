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Knicks, Nuggets NBA Finals Odds Crater, Thunder Outright Favorites for First Time 

Brian Giuffra|
The Knicks finals odds have tanked.
The Knicks finals odds have tanked. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Knicks lost a second straight game by one point after a second straight missed opportunity to win it at the buzzer. They’re now down 2-1 against the Hawks in their first-round matchup and their odds to win the NBA Championship are tanking along with them. 

The Knicks were +2200 to win the finals after losing Game 2 to the Hawks, but are now +3300. Somehow, they’re still above the Hawks, who are +10000 to win the title. 

Another surprise is the Denver Nuggets, who were the second betting favorite to win the NBA title coming into the playoffs, and were at +800 earlier this week, but are now +2000 after falling behind the Minnesota Timberwolves 2-1 in their series. The Nuggets won 12 in a row to finish the regular season and cruised to a win over Minnesota to open their playoff series. Since then, Minnesota has dominated, including last night's 17-point beatdown. 

The Oklahoma City Thunder have seemingly benefited the most from the Nuggets' fall. They were even money +100 earlier this week, but are now outright favorites at -130 on FanDuel. They’ve dominated the Suns and play the winner of Lakers-Rockets in the next round. LA is up 2-0 in that series. 

The Spurs and Celtics are behind them in the odds at +600 and +650, respectively. The Cavs are +1200, the only other team above the Nuggets. 

The Knicks are the biggest disappointment of the playoffs so far. They blew a double-digit lead against the Hawks in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden and lost when Mikal Bridges missed on a pull-up jumper at the buzzer. In Game 3, they had the ball with 12 seconds left down one and didn’t even get a shot off.

Cleraly, oddsmakers don’t believe they’re real contenders. 

The Knicks are actually underdogs to win their first-round series. They’re +108 at FanDuel. Atlanta is now -125. Denver is +100 to win their series. Minnesota is -118. 

Here are all the finals odds on FanDuel. 

NBA Finals Odds

  • Oklahoma City Thunder -130
  • Boston Celtics +600
  • San Antonio Spurs +650
  • Cleveland Cavaliers +1200
  • Denver Nuggets +2000
  • Detroit Pistons +2200
  • New York Knicks +3300
  • Los Angeles Lakers +5000
  • Minnesota Timberwolves +7000
  • Atlanta Hawks +12500
  • Philadelphia 76ers +22500
  • Houston Rockets +25000
  • Orlando Magic +35000
  • Portland Trail Blazers +100000
  • Phoenix Suns +100000
  • Toronto Raptors +100000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

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