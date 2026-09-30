Latest Jayden Daniels Injury Update Keeps Commanders as Underdogs in Odds vs. Colts in Week 4

The Washington Commanders received a positive update on injured quarterback Jayden Daniels this week, as head coach Dan Quinn revealed that he's expected to practice in the lead up to Sunday's game in London against the Indianapolis Colts.

However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Daniels isn't expected to play in Week 4 and will need surgery on his elbow after the season. He is attempting to play through the injury for now, but it seems like the former No. 2 overall pick will need another week to get healthier.

That's reflected in the odds for the London matchup between the Colts and Commanders, as Washington remains a 3.5-point underdog as the "home" team in this matchup. The Commanders opened the week at the same price -- even after a win over Seattle -- which signals that veteran Marcus Mariota is in line to make another start.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Commanders at +154 to win this Week 4 game, which translates to an implied probability of 39.37 percent.

Mariota showed in Week 3 that he's capable of leading this Washington team to wins, as he completed 19 of his 31 passes for 183 yards and three scores while adding five carries for 11 yards on the ground.

Still, the Commanders' ceiling is higher with Daniels -- a former Offensive Rookie of the Year -- under center. It does seem like the Commanders quarterback has a chance to return in Week 5, especially since the team didn't place him on injured reserve (which would have knocked him out for four games).

Still, it's a little concerning that Daniels will need surgery to fix his elbow issue after the season, as it's possible he could re-injure it later on in the 2026 campaign.

Prior to going down against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, Daniels had completed 11 of 17 passes against for 96 yards and a score. He also threw a pair of touchdowns in the Week 1 loss to Philadelphia and has completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 260 yards in the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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