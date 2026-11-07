Lions vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9

The Detroit Lions have won three straight games, but they continue to deal with a laundry list of injuries that continues to get longer. The good news for them is that they now get to take on arguably the worst team in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite player props for this NFC vs. AFC battle.

Lions vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jared Goff OVER 21.5 Completions (-108)

Greg Dulcich 40+ Receiving Yards (-102)

Malik Washington Anytime Touchdown (+210)

Jared Goff OVER 21.5 Completions (-108)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, Jared Goff to go OVER 21.5 Completions comes in as my No. 9-ranked prop:

The Miami Dolphins have allowed an opponent completion percentage of 76.92%, which is almost 6% higher than any other team in the NFL this season, and almost 10% worse than the third team on the list. They'll have to try to defend an elite Lions' offense on Sunday, but with Detroit dealing with some injuries on their offensive lines, I expect them to lean on short, quick throws to move the ball down the field, which should boost Jared Goff's completion numbers.

The Lions' terrible defense is likely to also keep their offense in a spot where they'll have no choice but to keep throwing the ball to put up enough points to win this game.

Greg Dulcich 40+ Receiving Yards (-102)

The Detroit Lions have done a terrible job of defending tight ends this season. Despite already having their bye, therefore having played one fewer game than half the league, they have given up six more receptions and 63 more receiving yards to opposing tight ends than any other team in the league.

Greg Dulcich is second on the Dolphins in receiving yards this season with 256. He's in a great spot to add to that total against this Detroit defense.

Malik Washington Anytime Touchdown (+210)

Malik Washington is the clear No. 1 option in the Dolphins' passing game. He has 17 more targets, nine more receptions, and 73 more yards than any other pass-catcher on the roster. He finally scored his first touchdown of the season last week, and now he gets to face a bad Lions defense with a banged-up secondary. He's a great bet to score for the second straight week at north of 2-1 odds.

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