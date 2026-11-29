We're already five games into Week 12 of the NFL season, but with no teams on BYE, we still have 10 games to watch and bet on today!

I've given out my favorite bets throughout the week in the Road to 272 Bets and the Player Prop Countdown, but as the days go by, odds begin to change. That's why, if you're a Sunday morning bettor, some of the bets I gave out in those articles are no longer available. That's what the Sunday Slate is here for. In this article, I'll give you my favorite bets that I still believe have value as of this morning.

5 Best NFL Bets Today

Michael Penix Jr. UNDER 200.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel

Colts +6.5 (-115) vs. Giants

Bengals -9.5 (-115) vs. Saints via PointsBet

Commanders -6.5 (-115) vs. Cardinals via BetMGM

Raiders +201 vs. Browns via DraftKings

Best Bet No. 1: Michael Penix Jr. UNDER 200.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Michael Penix Jr. has been the worst quarterback in the NFL this season when facing pressure. Now, he has to take on the best blitzing defense in the NFL. The Brian Flores defense is going to have him in a blender on Sunday, which is going to severely hinder his effectiveness. If the Falcons were smart, they'd lean on Bijan Robinson and hand the ball off early and often instead of hoping Penix Jr. can perform against the Vikings' pass rush. Penix has failed to go over this number in two of his last three starts.

Best Bet No. 2: Colts +6.5 (-115) vs. Giants

I don't care about the Giants' record and the fact that they're coming off one of their biggest wins of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars; I simply can't lay this many points on them, especially on the road. The Giants are 16th in the NFL in net yards per play, 15th in EPA per play, 23rd in success rate, and outside the top 10 in almost every defensive metric. They are an average team, and sometimes average teams can beat elite teams and find a way to make the playoffs. With that being said, I'm not rushing to lay this many points on an average team on the road.

Daniel Jones is no longer with the Colts, which means Anthony Richardson will get the start for them. He's a low-floor, high-ceiling player, but his main advantage is that he isn't Daniel Jones, who was one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this season. If he can produce some electricity with this offense and help Jonathan Taylor produce, the Colts will cover this spread.

Best Bet No. 3: Bengals -9.5 (-115) vs. Saints

The Saints found a way to cover the spread against the Bears this past week, but I don't expect that to continue. Despite having one of the easiest schedules in the league so far this season, they rank 23rd in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. They're also 26th in both success rate and opponent success rate.

Now, they have to take on a Bengals team that's not only the best offense in football, but they're also one of the healthier teams in the league heading into Thanksgiving week. I'm still convinced their defense is also a lot better than they get credit for, and they have a top 10 pass-rush, which is going to wreak havoc against the Saints' offensive line.

I'm not afraid to lay the points on the Bengals.

Best Bet No. 4: Commanders -6.5 (-115) vs. Cardinals

Betting on the Cardinals over the past two weeks was some of the most stupid bets I've placed this season. We have to take a step back and remember that the Cardinals entered the season with the lowest projected win total in the NFL, with one of the worst rosters in the league. Now, 11 weeks later, they also have the most injured roster. An already bad roster that has more injuries than anyone else means they're virtually rolling with a semi-pro lineup. Any team with a pulse should be able to win and cover against this Arizona team, and that includes the Washington Commanders.

I may just fade the Cardinals in every game the rest of the season.

Best Bet No. 5: Raiders +201 vs. Browns

I'm convinced that the Browns aren't as good as their record indicates. This is a team that's 18th in net yards per play (-0.1), 22nd in EPA per play, 21st in success rate, and completely average defensively. Deshaun Watson has somehow found a way to win games, but he's still just 23rd in the league in adjusted EPA per play.

I've been impressed by Fernando Mendoza through his first two starts, who has had to face two of the best defenses in the NFL in his first two starts. After those two matchups, he should feel a lot more comfortable against a Browns defense that isn't in the same league as the Broncos' and Seahawks'.

The Browns aren't good enough to be this big of a favorite. Anything can happen in this game, so I'll take a chance betting on the Browns to pull off the upset at +190.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer , you will get $50 in bonus bets for seven straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $350 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.